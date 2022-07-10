Week 4 of the 2022 BIG3 season is in the books. The fourth week of the eight-week, regular-season slate took place at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas and featured six games with all 12 of the league's teams spread out between Friday night and Sunday afternoon.

While it is still too early to know how the standings will look by the end of the season, we now know there will not be any teams that go winless as Bivouac topped Triplets behind 25 points from Gerald Green for their first win of the 2022 campaign. We also saw Killer 3's and Power move to 2-2 on the season with wins over Ghost Ballers and 3's Company, respectively, on Friday night.

The action continued Sunday with Aliens becoming the first of three teams to move to 3-1 on the year as Deshawn Stephens recorded a monster double-double with 19 points and 19 rebounds to help his team to a 50-41 victory over Trilogy. Shortly thereafter, 3 Headed Monsters became the second team to reach three wins on the season with a hard-fought 51-48 victory over Enemies. Finally, Tri-State overcame an early deficit to beat Ball Hogs, 50-44, and improve to 3-1 behind big games from DaJuan Summers, Jason Richardson and Justin Dentmon.

The fourth week of BIG3 play featured no shortage of action, and it saw some familiar faces making big plays. Here's a look at the scores and three key takeaways from Week 4.

Week 4 scores

Bivouac 50, Triplets 46

Killer 3's 51, Ghost Ballers 49

Power 51, 3's Company 33

Aliens 50, Trilogy 41

3 Headed Monsters 51, Enemies 48

Tri-State 50, Ball Hogs 44

1. Bivouac finally get on the board

You never want to be the last team in the league to get into the win column, but Bivouac made sure they wouldn't have to worry about that beyond this week with their win over Triplets on Friday night to kick off the action in Week 4. While Gerald Green was the star of the night for Bivouac, finishing with 25 points, it was fellow ex-NBAer Corey Brewer who came up clutch when his team needed it the most by knocking down the game-winner.

We'll find out soon enough whether or not this first victory springboards Bivouac to further success as we move forward with the BIG3 season.

2. Stephens leads Aliens with monster double-double

The Aliens became the first BIG3 team to reach three wins on the season with their 50-41 victory over Trilogy on Sunday afternoon, thanks largely in part to the performance of Deshawn Stephens as he put together one of the best performances of the BIG3 season, regardless of team, by stuffing the stat sheet with 19 points and 19 rebounds.

Stephens may have been a terror on the glass throughout the game, but he made a rare appearance beyond the arc on the offensive end to finish off Trilogy for good by knocking down a 3-pointer -- his only triple of the day -- to help his team reach the 50-point plateau and give Aliens the win.

3. Three teams separating themselves atop BIG3 standings

It is becoming more clear which are the teams to beat this season as the dust has settled on Week 4 of play. Through four games, only Aliens, Tri-State and 3 Headed Monsters own a winning record and look to be the class of the league with their performances to this point. Obviously, with another four weeks of regular-season play remaining, any one of the league's teams can get hot and go on a run but, for now, these three squads have started to separate themselves from the pack.