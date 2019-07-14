BIG3 Week 4 takeaways: Joe Johnson continues to lead undefeated Triplets, Trilogy knocks off another undefeated team

Once again, there was no shortage of action from Week 4 of the BIG3 League.

There were a couple of close games, but none was bigger than Trilogy's 50-48 victory over Killer 3's. It was Trilogy's second consecutive victory over an undefeated squad after dominating Power last week. This time around, they overcame a 48-46 deficit late in the game and won behind another heroic performance from David Hawkins, who hit the game-winning free throw after being fouled by Donte Greene on a shot attempt.

Hawkins finished the game with 21 points and three 3-pointers as Trilogy moved to 2-2 after starting out the season 0-2.

In other big news, Joe Johnson continued to demonstrate that he's the BIG3's early-season MVP, nailing a game-winning 4-point shot -- his third game-winner in the first four weeks of the season -- as Triplets remained as the only undefeated squad after defeating Tri State, 50-37.

Meanwhile, Power bounced back after their tough defeat against Trilogy last week, pulling off a convincing 50-36 victory over Ghost Ballers behind the return of 2018 MVP Corey Maggette, who scored 23 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and converted on two 3-pointers in the absence of Cuttino Mobley.

Here's everything you need to know about what transpired during Week 4 of BIG3 action.

Scores from Week 4



Trilogy 50 (2-2), Killer 3's 48 (3-1)

Bivouac 50 (2-2), 3-Headed Monsters 43 (2-2)

Triplets 50 (4-0), Tri State 37 (1-3)

3's Company 50 (1-3), Ball Hogs 38 (0-4)

Enemies 50 (3-1), Aliens 39 (1-3)

Power 50 (3-1), Ghost Ballers 36 (2-2)

Enemies continue to be most underrated team



While the Joe Johnson-led Triplets continue to be the storyline of the league, it's the Enemies squad led by Craig Smith that continue to be the most underrated team early on in the 2019 season. Smith again led Enemies to another win, improving their record to 3-1 with a stat line of 19 points, five rebounds and three 3-pointers. In all four of Enemies' games this season, it has been Smith -- not Gilbert Arenas -- who has led the team in scoring.

Not bad for a guy who was a career role player in just six seasons in the NBA.

Hawkins may be most underrated player in league



While there's no arguing that Joe Johnson is the MVP of the BIG3 League early on in the 2019 season, David Hawkins is quickly proving that he could be the most underrated player in the entire league. A week after scoring his team's final eight points -- including the game-winner -- over the defending champion Power, he pulled off another heroic performance over the undefeated Killer 3's.

In a close matchup, Hawkins drew another foul late in the game and ended up hitting the game-winning free throw.

The 36-year-old guard has never appeared in a game in the NBA, but he scored 21 points and converted on three 3-pointers as he continues to prove himself as an early candidate in the MVP race

Maggette gives Power their mojo back



If you had watched Power last week in their loss against the previously winless Trilogy, you would have thought they were one of the worst teams in the league.

Not only was Glen Davis ejected in the first half of the game, Cuttino Mobley had his worst performance of the season as he scored just six points as Power were trounced 50-43. It was their first loss in more than a calendar year.

In case you have forgotten, Power still has a guy named Corey Maggette, who walked away with the league's MVP award last season. In Maggette's season debut he scored 23 points and 14 rebounds without Mobley.

This is a squad that was nearly unbeatable with Maggette leading the way in 2018, losing just one game. With the 39-year-old back in the fold, the two favorites to represent the BIG3 in the championship game are none other than the Johnson-led Triplets and the Maggette-led Power.





Three Stars from Week 4



Power's Corey Maggette - 23 points, 14 rebounds, 2 3P's

Tri State's David Hawkins - 21 points, 3 3P's, game-winning free throw



Triplets' Joe Johnson - 17 points, 7 rebounds, four assists, game-winning 4-point shot



Top Highlight from Week 4

