BIG3 Week 5 Power Rankings: Power takes back top spot with convincing win over Joe Johnson's Triplets

We're over halfway done with the BIG3 regular season, and we just witnessed the most important game of the year. In a treat for the Kansas City crowd, defending champion Power took down the previously undefeated Triplets to reclaim first place. Power will receive a well-earned bye this weekend (along with half of the league), while the Triplets try to get back on track against the winless Ball Hogs, who once again hold down the bottom spot in this week's Power Rankings.

With just four weeks left in the regular season and six teams tied with a 2-3 record, the next few games will be pivotal in terms of sorting out the playoff standings.

Here are the BIG3 Power Rankings after five weeks.

1. (Last week 2) Power, 4-1

It came down to the wire, but in the end Power relied on its veteran moxie, led by Corey Maggette's 20 points, to pull out a win over the Triplets and take back the top spot in the Power Rankings. They didn't exactly stop Joe Johnson, who had 19 points and seven rebounds, but they did enough to eke out a 50-47 win as Maggette hit a long two-pointer to win the game.

.@Corey_Maggette and Power deliver @TheJoeJohnson7 and the Triplets their first L in team history! 💪 #BIG3Basketball pic.twitter.com/IFWrPUq2eR — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) July 20, 2019

Power got better news after the game, as they signed Carlos Boozer, who was waived by the Ghost Ballers, to replace the injured Chris "Birdman" Andersen.

2. (1) Triplets, 4-1

Johnson continues to play at an MVP level and, despite the loss, the Triplets remain championship contenders. They'll get a chance to beat up on the Ball Hogs this weekend as a means of revenge. In addition to Johnson's production, the Triplets received 14 points from Al Jefferson.

3. (4) Killer 3's, 4-1

Power and the Triplets appear to be the class of the BIG3 this season, but the Killer 3's just keep on winning. Sure they beat an inferior opponent, but they did it handily with a 50-35 win over the lowly Ball Hogs. Frank Nitty was the story, rattling off a personal 10-0 run in the second half en route to 17 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

4. (5) Trilogy, 3-2

After an 0-2 start, Trilogy has now won three straight and are playing some of the best basketball in the league. They took down an impressive Enemies squad, 50-38, behind 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists from David Hawkins. Trilogy now owns the tiebreaker over Enemies for the fourth and final playoff spot.

5. (3) Enemies, 3-2

They suffered a tough loss to Trilogy, but Enemies are still a team to be reckoned with in the BIG3. Craig Smith continued his dominant production with 18 points, but none of his teammates could muster double digits in the loss. Gilbert Arenas will need to step up if this team is going to make a playoff run.

6. (10) Tri-State, 2-3

Finally, the Tri-State team we all expected to see. Even without Nate Robinson, who suffered an eye injury in Week 4, Tri-State pulled out a big 50-46 win over a strong 3 Headed Monsters team behind 19 points and nine rebounds from Amar'e Stoudemire. The former Phoenix Sun and New York Knick had a poster dunk, and later blocked a shot that led to the game-winner by Robert Hite.

WHAT A FINISH! Another block from @Amareisreal, followed by a great look by J Rich leads to a DAGGER from Robert Hite to close out the game! Tri-State gets their second win of the season ⭐️⭐️⭐️ #BIG3Basketball pic.twitter.com/G8ccnuS3Cz — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) July 20, 2019

7. (11) Aliens, 2-3

The Aliens are back in the playoff race after a thorough 51-35 win over the Ghost Ballers. Shannon Brown scored a season-high 18 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, but it was Brandon Rush's sick crossover and game-winning 3-pointer that drew all the headlines.

We could watch this ALL DAY! Brandon Rush put Ricky Davis on a Slip 'n Slide and sunk the GAME WINNER! He's earned the B1 SHOT OF THE WEEK, sponsored by USA Natural Patches. #BIG3Partner pic.twitter.com/NiprsIHgu8 — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) July 24, 2019

8. (9) 3's Company, 2-3

Led by BIG3 Player of the Week Andre Emmett, 3's Company got a much-needed 50-34 win over Bivouac as they continue to fight back from an 0-3 start. Emmett scored 23 points, and will look for a duplicate performance next week as his team takes on the 4-1 Killer 3's.

Andre Emmett (@dreemmett) had a breakthrough game in Kansas City, putting up 23 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal. He's earned this week's Player of the Week! #BIG3onCBS pic.twitter.com/4sJuhQtOcA — BIG3 on CBS (@thebig3) July 22, 2019

9. (7) 3 Headed Monsters, 2-3

The 3 Headed Monsters have now dropped three straight games after losing a tough one to Tri-State. Reggie Evans put up a monster double-double of 14 points and 16 rebounds, but couldn't get enough help from Rashard Lewis, Mario Chalmers and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf.

10. (6) Bivouac, 2-3

It was a tough week for Bivouac after a big win over 3 Headed Monsters the previous week. They were handed a lopsided loss by 3's Company despite 15 points from Anthony Morrow, including a 4-pointer.

11. (8) Ghost Ballers, 2-3

After a strong start to the season, the Ghost Ballers appear a bit lost. Mike Bibby started for the first time this season, but couldn't get much going. Ricky Davis and Jamario Moon struggled, which left the Ghost Ballers yearning for offense.

12. (12) Ball Hogs, 0-5

Well, at least we know where the Ball Hogs will land each week. Brian Scalabrine's team continued its horrific season, dropping a 50-35 contest to the Killer 3's. Will McDonald continued his strong season with 19 points and eight rebounds, but it wasn't nearly enough. Things don't get any easier for the Ball Hogs, as they face the 4-1 Triplets and Joe Johnson this weekend.