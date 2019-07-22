BIG3 Week 5 takeaways: Corey Maggette-led Power mean business, Trilogy continue climb up standings

Once again, there was no shortage of action from Week 5 of the BIG3 League.

The action got started on Saturday with Andre Emmett leading 3's Company to a 50-34 victory over Bivouac. Emmett dominated the match-up with 23 points, nine rebounds and two assists to bring his team's record on the season to 2-3, matching them with Bivouac in the standings as we move closer to the race for the playoffs.

The most anticipated match-up of the weekend lived up to the expectations as Corey Maggette led Power to a 50-47 victory over the previously undefeated Triplets to match them at the top of the standings with a 4-1 record. Maggette came up clutch for Power when they needed him the most to cap off a performance of 20 points, three rebounds and two assists. Joe Johnson continued his strong play with 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists but, in the end, it was not enough to keep his team's undefeated streak alive.

The final game of the Saturday slate was just as entertaining as Tri-State topped the 3 Headed Monsters, thanks to a game-winning 3 from Robert Hite. As he has been throughout the season, Amar'e Stoudemire was fantastic yet again to help Tri-State improve their record to 2-3 on the season.

The action continued on Sunday afternoon, beginning with Shannon Brown (18 points, 10 rebounds) and the Aliens earning a much-needed 51-35 win over the Ghost Ballers. Andre Owens added 14 points for the Aliens, while Alex Scales paced the Ghost Ballers with 12 points. Both teams now sit at 2-3.

In Sunday's second game, Trilogy pulled out an impressive 50-38 victory over the Enemies. Carlos Arroyo and David Hawkins both dropped 18 points apiece for Trilogy, while Craig Smith led the way for the Enemies. With the loss, the Enemies fell to 3-2, while Trilogy tied them in the standings at 3-2 with the win.

The final game of the weekend saw the Killer 3's cruise past the Ball Hogs with a convincing 50-35 win. Franklin Session led the way for the Killer 3's with 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Will McDonald was the high-scorer for the Ball Hogs with 19 points. With the loss, the Ball Hogs remain winless (0-5) on the season, while the Killer 3's move to 4-1 and into a tie for first place in the league with the win.

Scores from Week 5

3's Company 50, Bivouac 34

Power 50, Triplets 47

Tri-State 50, 3 Headed Monsters 46

Aliens 51, Ghost Ballers 35

Trilogy 50, Enemies 38

Killer 3's 50, Ball Hogs 35

Three takeaways from Week 5:

1. Trilogy climbing up the standings

After a slow start to the season that saw them drop their first two games, Trilogy has run off three straight wins to climb to 3-2 on the season. During their recent win streak they have looked like a legitimate playoff team, and coach Kenyon Martin has benefited from especially productive play from Carlos Arroyo and David Hawkins. There's still a lot of season left to play, but Trilogy is definitely trending in the right direction, and they will be a team to keep an eye on as the season moves along.

2. Ball Hogs need some help

There's still plenty of season left, but after five weeks of action the Ball Hogs find themselves far out of the playoff picture. At 0-5 they are the league's only winless team, as every other team has won at least two games. Not only are the Ball Hogs losing, but they're not keeping the games especially close either. Four of their five losses have been by double-digits, while only one could be considered close. Head coach Rick Barry clearly needs to make some sort of adjustments -- either schematic or personnel -- moving forward if the Ball Hogs want to turn things around.

3. Corey Maggette continued his productive play

Maggette made his season debut last weekend after missing the first three weeks of action and he picked up where he left off last season when he won the league's MVP award. Maggette dropped 23 points with 14 rebounds in Week 4 and he was back at it in Week 5 as helped to push Power past the Triplets with another 20-point performance. With Maggette back in the fold -- and playing at a high level -- Power has to be looked at as a favorite to win the whole thing this year.

Three stars from Week 5

Corey Maggette, Power - 20 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Andre Emmett, 3's Company - 23 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists



Amar'e Stoudemire - 19 points, 9 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 steals

Top highlight from Week 5