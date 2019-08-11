BIG3 Week 8 scores, takeaways: Nate Robinson hits game-winner over 'Big Baby' Davis to highlight fun night in Miami

There were only three games in Week 8 of 2019 BIG3 competition, but there was no shortage of entertainment with playoff spots and seeding at stake. The big night in Miami was punctuated by Nate Robinson's impressive game-winner for Tri State to hand Power their second loss of the season.

In the last game of the night, Trilogy was dealt a major blow to their playoff hopes by the Ghost Ballers, who picked up a huge win thanks to a Solomon Jones game-winner with the score tied at 47. Here are the results for Week 8 in the BIG3, along with a few takeaways from the night.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Week 8 scores:

3 Headed Monsters 50, Enemies 32



Tri State 50, Power 43

Ghost Ballers 50, Trilogy 47

Location:

AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami

Best game-winner ever?

Man, you couldn't draw it up any better. Nate Robinson and Glen "Big Baby" Davis formed one of the NBA's most lovable duos when they both played for the Boston Celtics, so it's only fitting that their matchup on Saturday ended up with the players in each other's arms. Robinson made one of the most impressive game-winners of the season, punctuated by the fact that Davis quite literally hugged him as he made the shot. Take a look for yourself.

Nate Robinson hit the game-winner over Big Baby Davis AND LANDED IN HIS ARMS LIKE AN ACTUAL BIG BABY



Only in @TheBig3 pic.twitter.com/gZwkFnGzss — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) August 11, 2019

This will undoubtedly be one of the lasting images of the 2019 BIG3 season.

Unlikely hero

Solomon Jones entered the night for the Ghost Ballers having scored exactly zero points on the season. He had only four points in the game until the final possession, but showed absolutely no hesitation as he rose up and knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer to beat Trilogy.

Ghost Ballers get the W in Game 3! pic.twitter.com/odyvxLRyZk — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) August 11, 2019

It was a much-needed win for the Ghost Ballers, whose playoff hopes are very much alive.

Agent Zero

The Enemies suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the 3 Headed Monsters, and the question on everyone's mind is "what's going on with Gilbert Arenas?" The former All-NBA player's game seems perfectly suited for 3-on-3 with his bucket-getting prowess, yet he's been held to just over six points per game this season in the BIG3, and only managed five points in Saturday's loss. He and breakout star Craig Smith would comprise a formidable inside-outside punch if Arenas could hold up his end of the bargain, but that hasn't been the case this season.