BIG3 Week 8 scores, takeaways: Nate Robinson hits game-winner over 'Big Baby' Davis to highlight fun night in Miami
BIG3 fans saw one of the best finishes of the season in South Florida
There were only three games in Week 8 of 2019 BIG3 competition, but there was no shortage of entertainment with playoff spots and seeding at stake. The big night in Miami was punctuated by Nate Robinson's impressive game-winner for Tri State to hand Power their second loss of the season.
In the last game of the night, Trilogy was dealt a major blow to their playoff hopes by the Ghost Ballers, who picked up a huge win thanks to a Solomon Jones game-winner with the score tied at 47. Here are the results for Week 8 in the BIG3, along with a few takeaways from the night.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Week 8 scores:
- 3 Headed Monsters 50, Enemies 32
- Tri State 50, Power 43
- Ghost Ballers 50, Trilogy 47
Location:
AmericanAirlines Arena -- Miami
Best game-winner ever?
Man, you couldn't draw it up any better. Nate Robinson and Glen "Big Baby" Davis formed one of the NBA's most lovable duos when they both played for the Boston Celtics, so it's only fitting that their matchup on Saturday ended up with the players in each other's arms. Robinson made one of the most impressive game-winners of the season, punctuated by the fact that Davis quite literally hugged him as he made the shot. Take a look for yourself.
This will undoubtedly be one of the lasting images of the 2019 BIG3 season.
Unlikely hero
Solomon Jones entered the night for the Ghost Ballers having scored exactly zero points on the season. He had only four points in the game until the final possession, but showed absolutely no hesitation as he rose up and knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer to beat Trilogy.
It was a much-needed win for the Ghost Ballers, whose playoff hopes are very much alive.
Agent Zero
The Enemies suffered a blowout loss at the hands of the 3 Headed Monsters, and the question on everyone's mind is "what's going on with Gilbert Arenas?" The former All-NBA player's game seems perfectly suited for 3-on-3 with his bucket-getting prowess, yet he's been held to just over six points per game this season in the BIG3, and only managed five points in Saturday's loss. He and breakout star Craig Smith would comprise a formidable inside-outside punch if Arenas could hold up his end of the bargain, but that hasn't been the case this season.
-
2019 BIG3 rosters, schedule, TV info
Here's how to watch every game in the BIG3's third season
-
BIG3 Week 7 Power Rankings: Power on top
Johnson's step-back, game-winning 4-pointer was the highlight of the season, but Power is still...
-
BIG3 Week 7 scores, results
There was no shortage of BIG 3 action this weekend
-
How to watch: BIG3 Week 6
The BIG3 season heads into its sixth week of action
-
BIG3 Week 5 Power Rankings: Power on top
The defending champs came away with a win in the biggest game of the season thus far
-
BIG3 Week 5 takeaways
Week 5 of the 2019 BIG3 season is officially in the books