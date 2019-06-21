Dusan Bulut withdraws from playing in BIG3 after allegations from FIBA

One of the bigger international names will be not be participating in the BIG3 this summer.

Serbian point guard Dusan Bulut has withdrawn from the BIG3 after being allegedly threatened with not being able to play in the Olympics if he didn't leave the league. Bulut was set to participate in the three-on-three league and was selected by the Ball Hogs with the 24th pick of the 2019 BIG3 draft.

"I am extremely disappointed to announce that I will no longer be able to participate in the BIG3," Bulut said in a statement. "As a competitor, the opportunity to compete against former NBA players and some of the best 3v3 players in the world was something I was very much looking forward to. However, due to FIBA threatening me with sanctions that included my eligibility to participate in the Olympics, I was forced to withdraw my name from the BIG3. I am very grateful to the Big3 for giving me the opportunity to participate in their league by draft me and hope at some point down the road, my dream can turn into a reality."

Bulut was threatened with sanctions that could've resulted in him not being able to participate in the 2020 Olympics. Upon learning of the situation, the Serbian star decided to pull out of the Big3.

"We want him to play, but FIBA is threatening that he won't be able to be eligible for the Olympics," BIG3 founder Ice Cube told TMZ. "I think they're scared."

"We want to do whatever Bulut wants to do. We want to get him in the BIG3, but we don't want to mess up his chances to be in the Olympics."

EuroHoops is reporting that FIBA rules don't prohibit athletes from participating in other three-on-three leagues. It also doesn't have any bearing on what a player's eligibility is concerning the Olympics.