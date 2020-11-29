After all the hype, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. mostly lived up to it. The pair of legends squared off inside the Staples Center on Saturday night in an exhibition match between the two men in their 50s. And for the most part, neither man looked too far gone.

Tyson and Jones fought to an unofficial draw declared by the WBC by its three celebrity judges. The 8 two-minutes rounds provided enough time for both men to get comfortable and find the range enough times to make the action exciting while also not providing any true risk of serious injury to either. In all, it turned out to be a great showcase event for both with a fun broadcast to boot.

Fight card, results

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. results in unofficial draw

Jake Paul def. Nate Robinson via second-round TKO

Badou Jack def. Blake McKernan via unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Jamaine Ortiz def. Sulaiman Segawa via seventh-round TKO

