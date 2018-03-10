Big 12 Championship 2018: Live updates, bracket, results, scores, TV, online stream
It's Kansas and WVU for the Big 12 Tournament title
West Virginia blew double digit leads in the two times it faced Kansas in the regular season, so you know Bob Huggins is itching to get another chance at KU. The Mountaineers will have their final shot at redemption on Saturday as they face the Jayhawks, who are without big man Udoka Azubuike, in the Big 12 championship game.
Find the updated Big 12 Tournament bracket here,
Viewing Information
- Location: Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- Dates: Wednesday-Saturday
- TV: ESPN
- Stream: WatchESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
First Round: Wednesday, March 7
No. 8 Oklahoma State 71, No. 9 Oklahoma 60
No. 7 Texas 68, No. 10 Iowa State 64
Quarterfinals: Thursday, March 8
No. 4 Kansas State 66, No. 5 TCU 64 (OT)
No. 1 Kansas 82, No. 8 Oklahoma State 68
No. 2 Texas Tech 73, No. 7 Texas 69
No. 3 West Virginia 78, No. 6 Baylor 65
Semifinals: Friday, March 9
No. 4 Kansas State 67, No. 1 Kansas 83
No. 2 Texas Tech 63, No. 3 West Virginia 66
Championship: Saturday, March 10
No. 1 Kansas vs West Virginia, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN
-
Follow live coverage of Pac-12 tourney
Arizona and USC will meet in the Pac-12 finals
-
Printable 2018 NCAA Tournament bracket
Get your printable bracket so you can start filling out your winners as soon as the field is...
-
NBA Mock Draft: Bagley bags No. 1 pick
There's no consensus among scouts, fans or analysts about who will be the top pick
-
How to watch the Pac-12 Tournament
The Trojans may need to win the Pac-12 championship to make the NCAA Tournament
-
When is Selection Sunday 2018?
Every pertinent detail about Selection Sunday -- from date to time, and what channel to catch...
-
Coaching changes tracker: Ollie out
UConn has fired Kevin Ollie; will Rhode Island's Dan Hurley wind up taking the job? Should...