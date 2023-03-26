The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes square off in an Elite Eight showdown in the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Sunday afternoon. The Longhorns have beat Colgate, Penn State, and Xavier en route to this round. On the other side, the Hurricanes have knocked off Drake, Indiana, and Houston. Miami has made the Elite Eight in back-to-back years. On the flip side, this is the Longhorns' first Elite Eight appearance since 2008.

Tipoff from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City is set for 5:05 p.m. ET on CBS. The Longhorns are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Miami vs. Texas odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.

Miami vs. Texas spread: Longhorns -3.5

Miami vs. Texas over/under: 149 points

Miami vs. Texas money line: Longhorns -175, Hurricanes +148

MIA: The Hurricanes are 6-1 ATS in their last seven NCAA Tournament games

TEX: The Longhorns are 7-0-1 ATS in their last eight games overall

Why Miami can cover

Senior guard Jordan Miller gives the Hurricanes an athletic and bouncy scorer. Miller excels at attacking the lane and putting the ball on the deck. The Virginia native averages 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. In the second-round win over Indiana, Miller finished with 19 points, five rebounds, and two blocks.

Sophomore guard Nijel Pack is a superb perimeter shooter on the outside. Pack thrives as a catch-and-shoot option and owns solid range. The Indiana native handles the ball well and has a quick first step. Pack logs 13.8 points and 2.4 assists, while shooting 40% from beyond the arc. In Friday's win over Indiana, he totaled 26 points while knocking down 7 3-pointers.

Why Texas can cover

Senior guard Marcus Carr is an agile and skilled playmaker in the backcourt. Carr is able to break down the defense with ease and space the floor due to his secure jumper. The Ontario native leads the squad in points (15.8) and assists (4.1) while shooting 36% from downtown. On Friday's win over Xavier, he had 18 points, four rebounds and six assists.

Sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter is another strong ball handler for the Longhorns. Hunter has shown the ability to break down the defense as a facilitator and scorer. The Wisconsin native averages 10.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. On Friday versus Xavier, Hunter had 19 points, two assists and two blocks.

