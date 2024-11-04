If you were looking down at your phone this morning sweating the fact that you need 31.98 PPR points from DeAndre Hopkins to win your fantasy matchup before realizing that Monday is indeed the first day of the college basketball season, then you can be forgiven.

You won't be forgiven, however, by not acting on this information.

Sweat fantasy football all you want -- we recommend it! -- but we insist you arm yourself with a plan for how and where and why to consume some early-season college hoops. It's not just so you can get ahead of your comrades before March Madness -- although to be sure, it helps! -- but it's also to get familiar with new teams, new players and new situations.

A lot has changed over the course of the offseason. There's a lot of new information to take in and as such, a lot to be excited about.

We've got you covered on that front with a full list of some of the biggest games of the next month and change below. Since you're reading this, I didn't list every single game from the obvious events to watch -- the CBS Sports Classic, the Champions Classic, the Maui Invitational -- because you're likely already planning to do so as an educated basketball watcher.

We did, though, list some games from those events and sprinkled them in throughout some other games tied to events or stand-alone games. I did my best to narrow it down to the top 10 games in November and December

No. 8 Baylor at No. 6 Gonzaga

Monday, Nov. 4

Opening day of the season is a bit of a snooze, save for a big one out west with two top-10 teams facing off in Spokane, Washington. This'll be appointment television for those on the West Coast and maybe DVR-viewing for those on the East Coast; tipoff is scheduled for 11:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

No. 9 North Carolina at No. 1 Kansas

Friday, Nov. 8

Have mercy this one should be good. The best team in college basketball welcomes a fellow blueblood in a Friday night primetime tilt in historic Allen Fieldhouse. UNC star RJ Davis takes on the Jayhawks rebuilt backcourt and KU star Hunter Dickinson faces a Tar Heels team that probably won't have a ton of answers for him down low with Armando Bacot gone. This one is a 7 p.m. ET tip on ESPN2.

No. 11 Auburn at No. 4 Houston

Saturday, Nov. 9

Arkansas vs. Baylor in Dallas was a close runner-up to Auburn at Houston. Houston has been pretty close to unbeatable at home under Kelvin Sampson the last few years, but Auburn and coach Bruce Pearl have a team that have the goods to buck that trend. Should be a close game between two of the better-coached teams in the sport. ESPNU has this one at 9:30 p.m. ET from the Toyota Center.

Tuesday, Nov. 12 (Champions Classic)

The Champions Classic almost always delivers drama and the second game of the event's doubleheader -- featuring No. 23 Kentucky vs. No. 7 Duke -- looks like it could be a great one. This will be Cooper Flagg's biggest game on the big stage to date as a true freshman and Mark Pope's first real test as the Kentucky head coach.

Alabama at Purdue

Friday, Nov. 15

Coming off runs to the Final Four and the national title game, respectively, Alabama and Purdue will face off in the always rowdy Mackey Arena for what could be one of the best and most raucous events of the month. Bama's got Mark Sears back, Purdue's got Braden Smith back -- and both programs despite significant losses are very much hunting for another trip back to the Final Four again. This is a great early season test to see where each program stands.

Auburn vs. Iowa State

Monday, Nov. 25 (Maui Invitational)

The Maui Invitational is back at Lahaina Civic Center after wildfires forced the event out of the venue last year. This year's invitational looks incredible, and Monday's big evening showdown between Auburn and Iowa State should be the headliner. Iowa State has a top-two defense led by Tamin Lipsey, and Auburn has a force to be reckoned with in Johni Broome.

Viewer's choice

Tuesday, Nov. 26

Look, I know I only promised 10 games. I'm aware. But look at the Nov. 26 slate and tell me you can only pick one. You can't.

2 p.m. ET : San Diego State vs. Creighton

: San Diego State vs. Creighton 4:30 p.m. ET : Oregon vs. Texas A&M

: Oregon vs. Texas A&M 8 p.m. ET : Houston vs. Alabama, Players Era Impact Tournament

: Houston vs. Alabama, Players Era Impact Tournament 9 p.m. ET: Duke vs. Kansas in Las Vegas

It's Tuesday before Thanksgiving, so maybe kick the tires with your boss on taking the day off or calling it a half-day. There is a lot of basketball that will need watching on Nov. 26.

UConn at Texas

Sunday, Dec. 8

The first real road test of the season for champion UConn comes in a tough venue against a Texas team that could very well be 7-0 and looking to add to its early-season momentum. UConn plays in hostile environments consistently, but the early days of the Moody Center suggests this will not be an easy one to emerge from unscathed.

Xavier at Cincinnati

Saturday, Dec. 14

Fans of college basketball know this rivalry of the Crosstown Shootout is one of the best in the entire sport. You do not want to miss it. Both teams could be NCAA Tournament quality this year, too, so fingers crossed, there's some added tension to this one.

Gonzaga vs. UConn

Saturday, Dec. 14

Gonzaga will fly to the East Coast for this Hall of Fame series game in what is technically not a home game for UConn but might as well be. The game will be played at Madison Square Garden where UConn consistently draws big crowds.