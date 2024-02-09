The 18th-ranked Dayton Flyers look to stay red hot when they battle the VCU Rams in a key Atlantic 10 Conference matchup on Friday night. The Flyers (19-3, 9-1 Atlantic 10), who have won three in a row and 16 of 17, sit on top of the conference standings after winning at Saint Joseph's 94-79 on Tuesday. The Rams (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic 10), who have won seven of eight, including two straight, handed Richmond its first conference loss on Saturday with a 63-52 win. They followed that up with a 75-60 win at Fordham on Tuesday.

Tipoff from Siegel Center in Richmond, Va., is set for 7 p.m. ET. VCU leads the all-time series 17-9, including a 6-4 edge in games played at the Siegel Center. The Flyers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Dayton vs. VCU odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 135. Before making any VCU vs. Dayton picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dayton vs. VCU and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for VCU vs. Dayton:

Dayton vs. VCU spread: Dayton -1.5

Dayton vs. VCU over/under: 135 points

Dayton vs. VCU money line: Dayton -120, VCU -101

DAY: The Flyers have won 24 of their last 30 games (+12.95 units on ML)

VCU: The Rams have hit the team total over in 16 of their last 23 games at home (+7.75 units)

Why Dayton can cover

Junior forward DaRon Holmes II helps power the Flyers, and has reached double-digit scoring in 19 of 22 games on the year. He has also registered five double-doubles, including a 25-point and 12-rebound effort in an 83-61 win over George Washington on Jan. 30. He had 34 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots in a 76-71 win over St. Bonaventure on Feb. 2. For the year, he is averaging 19.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.3 blocks in 31.2 minutes of action.

Junior transfer forward Nate Santos, who played the past two years at Pittsburgh, is also having a solid season. In 22 games, all starts, he is averaging 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 33.2 minutes. He is coming off a 21-point, five-rebound, two-assist and two-steal performance in Tuesday's win at Saint Joseph's. His top scoring game was in a 76-46 win over Grambling on Dec. 2, when he poured in 26 points and grabbed five boards.

Why VCU can cover

Senior guard Max Shulga, who is in his first season with the program after three years at Utah State, is having the best season of his career. In 23 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and one steal in 32.9 minutes. He recorded a double-double in Tuesday's win over Fordham with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while adding seven assists. It was his first double-double of the year.

Senior guard Zeb Jackson, who is in his second season with the program after spending two years at Michigan, has played in 21 games with 20 starts for the Rams. He has reached double-digit scoring in 13 games, including a season-high 22 with seven rebounds and six assists in an 86-74 win over Penn State on Nov. 26. He is coming off a nine-point, four-assist and three-rebound effort at Fordham on Tuesday. Jackson is averaging 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 30 minutes of action.

How to make VCU vs. Dayton picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 141 combined points.

