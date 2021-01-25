The 13th-ranked Virginia Cavaliers look to stay hot and atop the ACC standings when they meet the visiting Syracuse Orange on Monday. The Cavaliers (10-2), who lead the ACC at 6-0, have won six straight, including a 64-62 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday. The Orange (9-4), who are tied for eighth in the conference with Duke at 3-3, have won two in a row. Syracuse is coming off a 78-60 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Tip-off from John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va., is slated for 7 p.m. ET. Virginia leads the all-time series 8-6, including a 3-2 edge in games at Charlottesville. The Cavaliers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Syracuse vs. Virginia odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 130.5. Before making any Virginia vs. Syracuse picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Virginia vs. Syracuse. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Syracuse vs. Virginia:

Syracuse vs. Virginia spread: Virginia -6.5

Syracuse vs. Virginia over-under: 130.5 points

Syracuse vs. Virginia money line: Virginia -280; Syracuse +230

SYR: The Orange have converted 78.9 percent of their free throw attempts. The school record is 75.1 percent, set in 1983-84

UVA: Has held Syracuse to 68 points or fewer in each of the last 10 meetings

Latest Odds: Virginia Cavaliers -6.5 Bet Now

Why Virginia can cover



The Cavaliers are led by senior transfer forward Sam Hauser, who is averaging a team-high 14.5 points and 7.4 rebounds. He sat out last year after playing his first three seasons at Marquette. Hauser hasn't missed a beat. His last two seasons with the Golden Eagles, Hauser averaged 14.1 and 14.9 points per game to go along with 5.7 and 7.2 rebounds. He has three double-doubles and is coming off a 22-point, six-rebound performance against Georgia Tech on Saturday. Hauser is hitting 51.9 percent of his field goals, including 41 percent from 3-point range, and 73.3 percent of his free throws.

Also powering Virginia is senior forward Jay Huff, who is averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. He is nearly automatic at the free throw line, hitting 18 of 21 for 85.7 percent. He is connecting on 62.4 percent of his shots from the floor, including 44.1 percent from 3-point range. He has scored in double figures in nine of 12 games, including a double-double in an overtime win over Kent State on Dec. 4, when he scored 18 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Why Syracuse can cover

The Orange have five players averaging in double figures, led by sophomore forward Quincy Guerrier, who is averaging 16.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks and one assist per game. He has been red hot from the floor, connecting on 57.6 percent of his field goals and 75 percent of his free throws. Guerrier has scored in double figures in 12 of 13 games, including six double-doubles. He scored a season-high 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against Buffalo on Dec. 19. Guerrier scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds at Pittsburgh on Jan. 16.

Another big part of the Syracuse offense is junior forward Alan Griffin, who has scored in double figures in 10 of 13 games, including five games with 20 or more points. He has recorded four double-doubles, including a 15-point, 10-rebound performance on Saturday against Virginia Tech. His best game was a 28-point effort at Pittsburgh. For the season, he is averaging 15.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.

How to make Virginia vs. Syracuse picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting both teams to combine for 143 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Virginia? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.