Cougars, Utes aim to finish short Pac-12 season on high note
After Washington State's game last weekend against California was called off 90 minutes before kickoff because of coronavirus concerns among the visiting Golden Bears, Cougars athletic director Pat Chun said, "this is 2020 football in a nutshell right now."
Indeed.
When the Cougars (1-2) travel to Utah (2-2) to play a Pac-12 cross-divisional game Saturday in the both squads' regular-season finale, it will be only their second game since Nov. 14, as three of the past four have been canceled. That includes the Apple Cup rivalry against Washington.
Even if the Cougars are invited to a bowl game, first-year coach Nick Rolovich said his team will be heading home for the holidays instead of another game.
"Bowl games aren't bowl games (in 2020), they're really just another away game it looks like," Rolovich said. "It's been really hard, getting pulled off the field at Cal, getting pulled off the bus going to Stanford doesn't help the confidence of sticking around for Christmas and seeing what's out there. It's just a different world."
Cougars running back Max Borghi, a preseason all-conference selection, could make his season debut after missing the first three games with an undisclosed back injury. Deon McIntosh, a transfer from Notre Dame, has rushed for 304 yards over those three games in Borghi's absence.
WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura has completed 60.4 percent of his passes, with four touchdowns and three interceptions. He was picked off twice in the Cougars' most recent game, a 38-13 loss at USC on Dec. 6.
The Utes, who had their first two games of the season canceled by COVID-19 and blew a 21-point halftime lead in a 24-21 loss at Washington on Nov. 28, have won two in a row, including 38-21 last week at Colorado. The Utes knocked the previously unbeaten Buffaloes out of the Pac-12 title race.
Freshman Ty Jordan rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns and Jake Bentley threw for 240 yards and two scores. The Utes scored 28 unanswered points in the second half.
"They hung in there and fought their way out of a tough spot," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "They never flinched."
The Utes also had to deal with a 6:30 a.m. fire alarm the morning of the game at the team hotel.
"I didn't know if Britain (Covey) set off the fire alarm trying to make his morning coffee," Bentley joked of the Utes' wideout, who made a 20-yard touchdown reception. "I applaud the guys for waking up and being ready to go."
Covey said the Utes relished their role of spoiler against Colorado.
"This is the first time in my career where we're not playing for a championship or the opportunity to go to a championship," he said. "You've got to dig deep and find what motivates you."
The Cougars hold a 9-8 advantage in the all-time series. The Utes snapped a four-game losing streak against WSU with a 38-13 victory in Salt Lake City last season.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|8
|Rushing
|3
|2
|Passing
|8
|5
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|2-6
|2-6
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|288
|250
|Total Plays
|35
|34
|Avg Gain
|8.2
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|100
|75
|Rush Attempts
|15
|12
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.7
|6.3
|Yards Passing
|188
|175
|Comp. - Att.
|15-20
|11-22
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|8.0
|Penalties - Yards
|6-63
|5-45
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|3
|0
|Passing TDs
|1
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-49.3
|3-39.7
|Return Yards
|46
|0
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|1-36
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|188
|PASS YDS
|175
|
|
|100
|RUSH YDS
|75
|
|
|288
|TOTAL YDS
|250
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. de Laura 4 QB
|J. de Laura
|15/20
|188
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|5
|71
|1
|37
|
D. McIntosh 3 RB
|D. McIntosh
|6
|23
|1
|11
|
J. de Laura 4 QB
|J. de Laura
|3
|9
|1
|16
|
T. Harris 1 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Calvin 6 WR
|J. Calvin
|5
|5
|87
|1
|49
|
T. Harris 1 WR
|T. Harris
|5
|4
|57
|0
|21
|
R. Bell 9 WR
|R. Bell
|6
|4
|21
|0
|11
|
L. Bacon 82 WR
|L. Bacon
|1
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
M. Borghi 21 RB
|M. Borghi
|1
|1
|7
|0
|7
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Woods 13 LB
|J. Woods
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
J. Watson 12 DB
|J. Watson
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Isom 3 DB
|D. Isom
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Marsh 8 DB
|A. Marsh
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Rogers 37 LB
|J. Rogers
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Powell 24 DB
|P. Powell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Jackson 80 DL
|B. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Langford 2 DB
|D. Langford
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sherman 41 LB
|D. Sherman
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
H. Escorcia 31 DB
|H. Escorcia
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hobbs 98 DL
|D. Hobbs
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mujahid 48 DL
|A. Mujahid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Mazza 40 K
|B. Mazza
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
|O. Draguicevich III
|3
|49.3
|2
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Harris 1 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Harris 1 WR
|T. Harris
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|7/14
|153
|1
|1
|
D. Lisk 12 QB
|D. Lisk
|4/8
|22
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jordan 22 RB
|T. Jordan
|7
|48
|0
|14
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Bentley 8 QB
|J. Bentley
|4
|13
|0
|10
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|7
|3
|102
|1
|91
|
B. Kuithe 80 TE
|B. Kuithe
|4
|4
|50
|0
|26
|
B. Thompson 1 WR
|B. Thompson
|5
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
S. Enis 21 WR
|S. Enis
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Bernard 3 RB
|M. Bernard
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
S. Nacua 45 WR
|S. Nacua
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Lloyd 0 LB
|D. Lloyd
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
N. Ritchie 6 S
|N. Ritchie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Sewell 29 LB
|N. Sewell
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pututau 99 DL
|T. Pututau
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Broughton 4 DB
|J. Broughton
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Davis 19 DB
|V. Davis
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fotu 9 LB
|S. Fotu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pututau 81 LB
|T. Pututau
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Vaughn 16 S
|Z. Vaughn
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mataele 15 DB
|M. Mataele
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tafua 42 DE
|M. Tafua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kaufusi 90 DE
|D. Kaufusi
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Redding 97 K
|J. Redding
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. March 33 P
|J. March
|3
|39.7
|0
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Covey 18 WR
|B. Covey
|1
|25.0
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 8 - UTAH 39(0:17 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Covey.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 10 - UTAH 41(0:22 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk complete to 3-M.Bernard. 3-M.Bernard to WST 39 for 2 yards (13-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 41(0:28 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk incomplete. Intended for 21-S.Enis.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(0:31 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Thompson.
|+14 YD
|
3 & 1 - UTAH 45(0:43 - 2nd) 80-B.Kuithe to WST 41 for 14 yards (2-D.Langford3-D.Isom).
|+9 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 36(0:50 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk complete to 21-S.Enis. 21-S.Enis to UTH 45 for 9 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 36(0:57 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk incomplete.
|+13 YD
|
2 & 12 - UTAH 23(1:01 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to UTH 36 for 13 yards (8-A.Marsh).
|-2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(1:21 - 2nd) 12-D.Lisk complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey to UTH 23 for -2 yards (0-J.Watson).
|Kickoff
|(1:21 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 32(1:34 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 13-J.Woods at UTH 39. 13-J.Woods to UTH 3 for 36 yards.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 30(1:41 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to UTH 32 for 2 yards (0-J.Watson).
|Kickoff
|(1:51 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 65 yards from WST 20. 18-B.Covey to WST 40 for 45 yards (51-H.Pladson). Team penalty on UTH Illegal block in the back 10 yards enforced at UTH 40.
|Result
|Play
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 35(1:51 - 2nd) Penalty on WST 6-J.Calvin Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WST 35. No Play.
|PAT Good
|(1:51 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - WASHST 8(1:57 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+14 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 22(2:30 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin to UTH 8 for 14 yards (19-V.Davis).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 26(3:09 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh to UTH 22 for 4 yards (90-D.Kaufusi99-T.Pututau).
|+49 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 25(3:37 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin to UTH 26 for 49 yards (4-J.Broughton).
|Kickoff
|(3:37 - 2nd) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35 to WST End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(3:37 - 2nd) 97-J.Redding extra point is good.
|+91 YD
|
3 & 6 - UTAH 9(3:49 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 18-B.Covey. 18-B.Covey runs 91 yards for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 9(3:55 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Thompson.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 5(4:35 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 9 for 4 yards (13-J.Woods).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 3 - WASHST 37(4:43 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 58 yards from WST 37 out of bounds at the UTH 5.
|+16 YD
|
3 & 19 - WASHST 21(5:23 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura scrambles to WST 37 for 16 yards.
|No Gain
|
2 & 19 - WASHST 21(5:30 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 20 - WASHST 20(6:10 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 21 for 1 yard (6-N.Ritchie).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 30(6:46 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 35 for 5 yards. Team penalty on WST Holding 10 yards enforced at WST 30. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
2 & 6 - UTAH 45(6:55 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 45-S.Nacua. 45-S.Nacua to WST 45 FUMBLES (0-J.Watson). 0-J.Watson recovers at the WST 45. 0-J.Watson to WST 45 for no gain. Team penalty on WST Unsportsmanlike conduct 15 yards enforced at WST 45.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 20 - UTAH 41(7:30 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to WST 45 for 14 yards.
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(7:51 - 2nd) 22-T.Jordan to WST 39 for 10 yards. Team penalty on UTH Holding 10 yards enforced at WST 49. No Play.
|+26 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(8:31 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to WST 49 for 26 yards (41-D.Sherman).
|Kickoff
|(8:31 - 2nd) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:31 - 2nd) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 11(8:38 - 2nd) 3-D.McIntosh runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
|+17 YD
|
2 & 9 - WASHST 28(9:16 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to UTH 11 for 17 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|Penalty
|
2 & 4 - WASHST 23(9:41 - 2nd) Penalty on WST 6-J.Calvin False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 23. No Play.
|+6 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 29(10:24 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin to UTH 23 for 6 yards (15-M.Mataele).
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 50(11:02 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to UTH 29 for 21 yards (19-V.Davis).
|+37 YD
|
3 & 9 - WASHST 13(11:44 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 50 for 37 yards (16-Z.Vaughn).
|No Gain
|
2 & 9 - WASHST 13(11:51 - 2nd) 4-J.de Laura incomplete.
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 12(12:32 - 2nd) 21-M.Borghi to WST 13 for 1 yard (0-D.Lloyd).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 23 - UTAH 46(12:40 - 2nd) 37-J.March punts 32 yards from UTH 46 out of bounds at the WST 22. Team penalty on WST Holding 10 yards enforced at WST 22.
|+7 YD
|
3 & 30 - UTAH 39(13:03 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to UTH 46 for 7 yards. Team penalty on UTH Holding declined.
|Penalty
|
3 & 25 - UTAH 44(13:24 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 22-T.Jordan. 22-T.Jordan to WST 27 for 29 yards. Penalty on UTH 68-J.Kump Illegal formation 5 yards enforced at UTH 44. No Play.
|No Gain
|
2 & 25 - UTAH 44(13:43 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Covey.
|Penalty
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 41(13:52 - 2nd) 3-M.Bernard to WST 32 for 9 yards (13-J.Woods). Penalty on UTH 69-S.Moala Illegal low block 15 yards enforced at WST 41. No Play.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 41(13:59 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Thompson.
|Penalty
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 49(14:05 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Penalty on WST 0-J.Watson Pass interference 8 yards enforced at WST 49. No Play.
|-6 YD
|
2 & 2 - UTAH 43(14:42 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley to WST 49 FUMBLES. 8-J.Bentley to WST 49 for no gain.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 49(15:00 - 2nd) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to WST 43 for 8 yards (3-D.Isom41-D.Sherman).
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 37(0:13 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 49 for 12 yards (3-D.Isom37-J.Rogers).
|+10 YD
|
2 & 10 - UTAH 27(0:49 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 37 for 10 yards (31-H.Escorcia3-D.Isom).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 27(0:52 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Thompson.
|+12 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 15(1:22 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 1-B.Thompson. 1-B.Thompson to UTH 27 for 12 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WASHST 43(1:28 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 42 yards from WST 43 out of bounds at the UTH 15.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 2 - WASHST 42(1:58 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 43 for 1 yard (99-T.Pututau).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 6 - WASHST 38(2:37 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 42 for 4 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 34(3:20 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 38 for 4 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 8 - UTAH 27(3:31 - 1st) 37-J.March punts 49 yards from UTH 27. 1-T.Harris to WST 34 for 10 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 8 - UTAH 27(3:35 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Covey.
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - UTAH 27(4:00 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 27 for no gain (98-D.Hobbs).
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 25(4:34 - 1st) 22-T.Jordan to UTH 27 for 2 yards (80-B.Jackson).
|Kickoff
|(4:34 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich kicks 65 yards from WST 35 to UTH End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:34 - 1st) 40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
|+8 YD
|
1 & 8 - WASHST 8(4:40 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 19(5:22 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to UTH 8 for 11 yards (0-D.Lloyd15-M.Mataele).
|+11 YD
|
3 & 4 - WASHST 30(6:03 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to UTH 19 for 11 yards (29-N.Sewell).
|-2 YD
|
2 & 2 - WASHST 28(6:49 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to UTH 30 for -2 yards (99-T.Pututau29-N.Sewell).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(7:32 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 1-T.Harris. 1-T.Harris to UTH 28 for 8 yards.
|+16 YD
|
2 & 5 - WASHST 48(8:17 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 82-L.Bacon. 82-L.Bacon to UTH 36 for 16 yards.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(9:00 - 1st) 3-D.McIntosh to WST 48 for 5 yards (42-M.Tafua).
|Result
|Play
|Sack
|
4 & 3 - WASHST 29(9:50 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura sacked at UTH 39 for -10 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - WASHST 29(9:55 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|+7 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 36(10:40 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi to UTH 29 for 7 yards (4-J.Broughton99-T.Pututau).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 36(10:45 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 1-T.Harris.
|+21 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 43(11:24 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to UTH 36 for 21 yards (6-N.Ritchie).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 33(11:55 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 6-J.Calvin. 6-J.Calvin to WST 43 for 10 yards.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - UTAH 29(12:01 - 1st) 37-J.March punts 38 yards from UTH 29 to WST 33 fair catch by 1-T.Harris.
|+10 YD
|
3 & 11 - UTAH 19(12:43 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley scrambles to UTH 29 for 10 yards (13-J.Woods).
|No Gain
|
2 & 11 - UTAH 19(12:48 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley incomplete. Intended for 18-B.Covey.
|+4 YD
|
1 & 15 - UTAH 15(13:26 - 1st) 8-J.Bentley complete to 80-B.Kuithe. 80-B.Kuithe to UTH 19 for 4 yards (13-J.Woods).
|Penalty
|
1 & 10 - UTAH 20(13:26 - 1st) Penalty on UTH 69-S.Moala False start 5 yards enforced at UTH 20. No Play.
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 1 - WASHST 32(13:33 - 1st) 94-O.Draguicevich punts 48 yards from WST 32 out of bounds at the UTH 20.
|+5 YD
|
3 & 6 - WASHST 27(14:07 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell to WST 32 for 5 yards (0-D.Lloyd).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - WASHST 23(14:46 - 1st) 21-M.Borghi to WST 27 for 4 yards (9-S.Fotu).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - WASHST 23(14:54 - 1st) 4-J.de Laura incomplete. Intended for 9-R.Bell.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 22-J.Noyes kicks 65 yards from UTH 35. 1-T.Harris to WST 23 for 23 yards (23-F.Marks14-B.Renfro).
