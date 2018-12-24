Drive Chart
No. 7 Michigan, No. 10 Florida meet in Peach Bowl

  • STATS TSX
  • Dec 24, 2018

For two teams that play in different conferences, Michigan and Florida have become awfully familiar with each other in recent years.

Three years ago in Michigan, head coach Jim Harbaugh's first year on the job, the Wolverines routed Florida in the Citrus Bowl, 41-7.

Last season, the teams opened the season against each other in Arlington, Texas, with Michigan once again controlling the Gators and earning a 33-17 win.

After both ended the regular season ranked in the top 10, No. 7 Michigan and No. 10 Florida once again will meet up, this time in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at noon on Saturday.

The game will serve as a nice prelude to the college football playoff semifinal games that will take place on Saturday afternoon and evening.

The Wolverines spent a majority of the season fully expecting to be in one of those playoff games after a 10-game winning streak that followed a season-opening loss at Notre Dame, but those dreams were destroyed in a blowout loss to Ohio State on Nov. 24.

Not only did Michigan lose out on a playoff berth -- the Wolverines held the No. 4 spot in the playoff rankings before the game -- but the 62-39 loss to the Buckeyes prevented the Wolverines from even making it to the Big 10 championship game and relegated them to the Peach Bowl.

Despite the disappointment of not winning a conference title or making the playoff, Michigan still is taking solace in making a New Year's Six bowl for the second time in three years (Michigan lost to Florida State two years ago in the Orange Bowl) and is shooting to end the year with an 11th win.

"We're hungry for another win," Harbaugh said. "That's our mindset. We are thrilled as well."

Michigan won't be taking the same team to Atlanta that it did to Columbus, however.

Junior defensive end Rashan Gary and junior linebacker Devin Bush have both declared for the NFL Draft and won't participate in the bowl game in order to prepare for April's draft.

Senior running back Karan Higdon also said he won't be playing in the bowl game.

Not being at full strength won't help Michigan against a Florida team that went 9-3 during the regular season in Dan Mullen's first full year as head coach.

"They are really talented," Harbaugh said of Florida. "Uber talented. Twitched up. They can run and move."

After back-to-back lopsided losses to Georgia in Jacksonville and Missouri on its homecoming game, Florida rebounded by winning its final three games to earn its way into a New Year's Six bowl.

"We want to compete for championships," Mullen said. "When you get into a matchup in a bowl game with two top-10 teams, I don't know if it defines a lot about next season, but when you look at us as a program as a whole, we want to be a team that is continually in the top-10. Because if you are, you are in a position to compete for championships on a regular basis. I think certainly it will be a challenge and a test to see where we are at."

On paper, points look like they will be at a premium going into the game with how powerful each defense is.

Michigan enters the game No. 1 in the country in yards allowed per game (262.5) and 12th in scoring defense (17.6 ppg), while Florida is 27th in yards allowed (344.8) and 21st in scoring defense (20.4 ppg).

"You look at what they do, they are physical on the offensive side of the ball," Mullen said. "They run the ball. Great ball control. They put a lot of pressure on you on the offensive side of the ball. And then they are extremely aggressive on defense. When you are playing ball control and physical on offense and you are controlling the tempo of the game, and then you can come back and put an aggressive, blitzing defense on the field, it puts a lot of pressure on the other team to execute at a high level."

Florida
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.5% 2284 23 6 144.1
F. Franks 175/299 2284 23 6
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 162 1 0 140.5
K. Trask 14/22 162 1 0
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 125 2 0 181.9
E. Jones 12/16 125 2 0
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 1 0 598.0
K. Toney 1/1 20 1 0
N. Sproles 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
N. Sproles 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
128 750 6
L. Perine 128 750 6 74
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
122 717 4
J. Scarlett 122 717 4 48
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
65 425 2
D. Pierce 65 425 2 68
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
96 276 6
F. Franks 96 276 6 21
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 204 0
K. Toney 19 204 0 34
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 61 0
M. Davis 13 61 0 16
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 32 1
J. Hammond 2 32 1 21
E. Jones 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 27 0
E. Jones 14 27 0 15
T. Townsend 43 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
T. Townsend 1 18 0 18
I. Clement 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
I. Clement 4 17 0 6
R. Raymond 45 LB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
R. Raymond 2 16 0 14
I. Ricks 47 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
I. Ricks 2 13 0 9
K. Trask 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -4 1
K. Trask 5 -4 1 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
V. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 439 6
V. Jefferson 31 439 6 39
T. Grimes 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 366 2
T. Grimes 25 366 2 54
J. Hammond 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 308 4
J. Hammond 26 308 4 49
F. Swain 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 265 5
F. Swain 14 265 5 65
K. Toney 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 260 1
K. Toney 24 260 1 45
T. Cleveland 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 212 3
T. Cleveland 18 212 3 38
L. Perine 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 148 0
L. Perine 9 148 0 63
M. Stephens 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 106 3
M. Stephens 8 106 3 26
C. Lewis 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 100 0
C. Lewis 8 100 0 27
J. Scarlett 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 84 0
J. Scarlett 10 84 0 30
K. Pitts 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 73 1
K. Pitts 3 73 1 52
K. Gamble 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 58 0
K. Gamble 7 58 0 13
M. Davis 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 33 0
M. Davis 3 33 0 19
D. Pierce 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 20 1
D. Pierce 5 20 1 9
D. Massey 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
D. Massey 1 18 0 18
J. Copeland 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Copeland 1 16 0 16
F. Franks 13 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
F. Franks 1 15 0 15
R. Wells 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
R. Wells 1 6 0 6
D. Green 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Green 1 3 0 3
R. Raymond 45 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 1
R. Raymond 1 1 1 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Ancrum 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Ancrum 0-0 0.0 1
C. Gardner-Johnson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Gardner-Johnson 0-0 0.0 2
D. Stiner 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Stiner 0-0 0.0 2
C. Henderson 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Henderson 0-0 0.0 2
B. Stewart, jr. 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Stewart, jr. 0-0 0.0 2
V. Miller 51 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
V. Miller 0-0 0.0 1
T. Dean III 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Dean III 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. McPherson 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
15/17 45/45
E. McPherson 15/17 0 45/45 90
J. Powell 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
J. Powell 1/1 0 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.1% 2364 21 5 154.3
S. Patterson 188/289 2364 21 5
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 126 2 0 167.9
D. McCaffrey 8/15 126 2 0
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 12 0 0 200.8
G. Perry 1/1 12 0 0
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 8 0 1 -16.4
B. Peters 1/2 8 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
224 1178 10
K. Higdon 224 1178 10 67
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
74 403 4
C. Evans 74 403 4 61
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
59 355 1
T. Wilson 59 355 1 28
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
66 268 2
S. Patterson 66 268 2 81
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 99 1
D. McCaffrey 10 99 1 44
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 80 7
B. Mason 31 80 7 6
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 37 0
D. Peoples-Jones 3 37 0 25
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Thomas 1 11 0 11
O. Martin 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
O. Martin 1 11 0 11
J. Hewlett 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Hewlett 1 5 0 5
B. Edwards 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 4 0
B. Edwards 3 4 0 4
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -11 0
W. Hart 1 -11 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 552 6
N. Collins 33 552 6 52
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 541 7
D. Peoples-Jones 39 541 7 79
Z. Gentry 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 475 2
Z. Gentry 30 475 2 42
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 157 1
N. Eubanks 8 157 1 41
C. Evans 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 142 1
C. Evans 17 142 1 24
G. Perry 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 131 0
G. Perry 18 131 0 16
O. Martin 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 125 1
O. Martin 11 125 1 21
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 122 1
S. McKeon 14 122 1 17
K. Higdon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 43 0
K. Higdon 7 43 0 15
J. McCurry 43 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 33 1
J. McCurry 2 33 1 18
T. Wilson 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
T. Wilson 4 28 0 11
T. Black 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
T. Black 2 20 0 15
J. Wangler 5 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
J. Wangler 2 16 1 9
B. Mason 42 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
B. Mason 1 15 0 15
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 5 0
A. Thomas 2 5 0 5
B. Edwards 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Edwards 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Watson 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
B. Watson 0-0 0.0 3
N. Furbush 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Furbush 0-0 0.0 1
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
J. Metellus 0-0 0.0 3
M. Dwumfour 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Dwumfour 0-0 0.0 1
D. Long 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Long 0-0 0.0 1
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Hill 0-0 0.0 1
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Thomas 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Q. Nordin 3 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/16 45/46
Q. Nordin 11/16 0 45/46 78
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
