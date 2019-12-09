2019 AP All-SEC Team: Joe Burrow leads the way as LSU and Alabama dominate with 21 selections

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has produced one of the most incredible seasons in SEC history, and the awards have started to roll in. The senior threw for 4,715 yards, a SEC single-season record 48 touchdown passes and led his team to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. He was a unanimous selection as SEC Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

It should come as no surprise that Burrow's coach, Ed Orgeron, was named the Coach of the Year, and Tigers freshman cornerback Derek Stingley -- who had two interceptions in the SEC Championship Game win over Auburn -- was named Newcomer of the Year. Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown was voted as the Defensive Player of the Year.

Alabama landed the most players on the team with five first-teamers and 11 overall players. LSU has four first-team members and 10 overall players.

First Team

(* = unanimous)

Second Team