2019 AP All-SEC Team: Joe Burrow leads the way as LSU and Alabama dominate with 21 selections

The Heisman Trophy front-runner is already piling up the postseason accolades

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has produced one of the most incredible seasons in SEC history, and the awards have started to roll in. The senior threw for 4,715 yards, a SEC single-season record 48 touchdown passes and led his team to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. He was a unanimous selection as SEC Player of the Year by the Associated Press

It should come as no surprise that Burrow's coach, Ed Orgeron, was named the Coach of the Year, and Tigers freshman cornerback Derek Stingley -- who had two interceptions in the SEC Championship Game win over Auburn -- was named Newcomer of the Year. Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown was voted as the Defensive Player of the Year. 

Alabama landed the most players on the team with five first-teamers and 11 overall players. LSU has four first-team members and 10 overall players.

First Team 

(* = unanimous)

PositionPlayerSchool

QB

Joe Burrow*

LSU

RB

Clyde Edwards-Helaire*

LSU

RB

Kylin Hill

Mississippi State

OT

Andrew Thomas

Georgia

OT

Jedrick Wills, Jr. 

Alabama

OG

Trey Smith

Tennessee

OG

Logan Stenberg

Kentucky

C

Drake Jackson

Kentucky

TE

Kyle Pitts

Florida

WR

Ja'Marr Chase*

LSU

WR

DeVonta Smith

Alabama

All-Purpose

Lynn Bowden, Jr. 

Kentucky

K

Rodrigo Blankenship

Georgia

DE

Marlon Davidson

Auburn

DE

Jonathan Greenard

Florida

DT

Derrick Brown

Auburn

DT

Jordan Elliott

Missouri

LB

Nick Bolton

Missouri

LB

K.J. Britt

Auburn

LB

Anfernee Jennings

Alabama

CB

Trevon Diggs

Alabama

CB

Derek Stingley, Jr. 

LSU

S

Xavier McKinney

Alabama

SNigel WarriorTennessee
PMax DuffyKentucky

Second Team

PositionPlayerSchool

QB

Tua Tagovailoa

Alabama

RB

Najee Harris

Alabama

RB

D'Andre Swift

Georgia

OT

Alex Leatherwood

Alabama

OT

Isaiah Wilson

Georgia

OG

Landon Dickerson

Alabama

OG

Damien Lewis

LSU

C

Trey Hill

Georgia

TE

Jalen Wydermyer

Texas A&M

WR

Justin Jefferson

LSU

WR

Jerry Jeudy

Alabama

All-Purpose

Jaylen Waddle

Alabama

KCade YorkLSU

DE

Chauncey Rivers

Mississippi State

DE

D.J. Wonnum

South Carolina

DT

Javon Kinlaw

South Carolina

DT

Justin Madubuike

Texas A&M

LB

K'Lavon Chaisson

LSU

LB

De'Jon Harris

Arkansas

LB

David Reese

Florida

LB

Monty Rice

Georgia

CB

Israel Mukuamu

South Carolina

CBKristian FultonLSU

CB

Eric Stokes

Georgia

S

Grant Delpit

LSU

S

Jeremiah Dinson

Auburn

PBraden MannTexas A&M
College Football Writer

Barrett Sallee has been a member of the sports media in various aspects since 2001. He is currently a college football writer for CBS Sports, analyst for CBS Sports HQ and host for the SiriusXM college... Full Bio

