2019 AP All-SEC Team: Joe Burrow leads the way as LSU and Alabama dominate with 21 selections
The Heisman Trophy front-runner is already piling up the postseason accolades
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has produced one of the most incredible seasons in SEC history, and the awards have started to roll in. The senior threw for 4,715 yards, a SEC single-season record 48 touchdown passes and led his team to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. He was a unanimous selection as SEC Player of the Year by the Associated Press.
It should come as no surprise that Burrow's coach, Ed Orgeron, was named the Coach of the Year, and Tigers freshman cornerback Derek Stingley -- who had two interceptions in the SEC Championship Game win over Auburn -- was named Newcomer of the Year. Auburn defensive lineman Derrick Brown was voted as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Alabama landed the most players on the team with five first-teamers and 11 overall players. LSU has four first-team members and 10 overall players.
First Team
(* = unanimous)
|Position
|Player
|School
QB
Joe Burrow*
LSU
RB
Clyde Edwards-Helaire*
LSU
RB
OT
OT
Jedrick Wills, Jr.
Alabama
OG
OG
C
Kentucky
TE
WR
Ja'Marr Chase*
LSU
WR
Alabama
All-Purpose
Lynn Bowden, Jr.
Kentucky
K
Georgia
DE
Auburn
DE
Florida
DT
Derrick Brown
Auburn
DT
LB
Missouri
LB
K.J. Britt
Auburn
LB
Alabama
CB
Alabama
CB
Derek Stingley, Jr.
LSU
S
Alabama
|S
|Nigel Warrior
|Tennessee
|P
|Max Duffy
|Kentucky
Second Team
|Position
|Player
|School
QB
Alabama
RB
Alabama
RB
Georgia
OT
Alabama
OT
Georgia
OG
Alabama
OG
LSU
C
Georgia
TE
Texas A&M
WR
LSU
WR
Alabama
All-Purpose
Alabama
|K
|Cade York
|LSU
DE
Mississippi State
DE
D.J. Wonnum
DT
South Carolina
DT
Texas A&M
LB
LSU
LB
LB
Florida
LB
Georgia
CB
Israel Mukuamu
South Carolina
|CB
|Kristian Fulton
|LSU
CB
Georgia
S
LSU
S
Auburn
|P
|Braden Mann
|Texas A&M
