At the rate things are going, preseason All-Conference teams might end up being the postseason All-Conference teams. Even with the 2020 college football season currently hanging in the balance, the Big 12 released its preseason All-Big 12 Team as voted on by the media.

There aren't any major surprises on the list, as Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard leads the way as one of four unanimous selections. The other three are Hubbard's teammate, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, as well as Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and Texas offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi.

Hubbard was also voted as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. The Defensive Player of the Year Award went to West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills. What's odd is that while Stills was voted the conference's best defensive player, he wasn't a unanimous selection for the first-team on defense.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was chosen as the Newcomer of the Year. Considering the success Lincoln Riley has had with his QBs at Oklahoma, faith in Rattler shouldn't come as a shock.

As far as overall teams, while Oklahoma has dominated the Big 12 in the CFP Era, its four selections are not the most for any team in the conference. That honor goes to Texas, which has five players on the team. Oklahoma State has four representatives as well, meaning that the Sooners, Cowboys and Longhorns account for 13 of the 29 players to make the team.

Here's the team in its entirety.

Star denotes unanimous selection.

All-Big 12 Offense

All-Big 12 Defense

All-Big 12 Special Teams