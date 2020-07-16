Watch Now: Chances There Will Be A College Football Season (4:37)

At the rate things are going, preseason All-Conference teams might end up being the postseason All-Conference teams. Even with the 2020 college football season currently hanging in the balance, the Big 12 released its preseason All-Big 12 Team as voted on by the media.

There aren't any major surprises on the list, as Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard leads the way as one of four unanimous selections. The other three are Hubbard's teammate, wide receiver Tylan Wallace, as well as Oklahoma offensive lineman Creed Humphrey and Texas offensive lineman Samuel Cosmi.

Hubbard was also voted as the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. The Defensive Player of the Year Award went to West Virginia defensive lineman Darius Stills. What's odd is that while Stills was voted the conference's best defensive player, he wasn't a unanimous selection for the first-team on defense.

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler was chosen as the Newcomer of the Year. Considering the success Lincoln Riley has had with his QBs at Oklahoma, faith in Rattler shouldn't come as a shock.

As far as overall teams, while Oklahoma has dominated the Big 12 in the CFP Era, its four selections are not the most for any team in the conference. That honor goes to Texas, which has five players on the team. Oklahoma State has four representatives as well, meaning that the Sooners, Cowboys and Longhorns account for 13 of the 29 players to make the team.

Here's the team in its entirety.

Star denotes unanimous selection.

All-Big 12 Offense

PositionPlayerSchool

QB

Sam Ehlinger

Texas

RB

Pooka Williams

Kansas

RB

Chuba Hubbard*

Oklahoma State

FB

Nick Lenners

Kansas State

WR

Andrew Parchment

Kansas

WR

Charleston Rambo

Oklahoma

WR

Tylan Wallace*

Oklahoma State

TE

Charlie Kolar

Iowa State

OL

Creed Humphrey*

Oklahoma

OL

Adrian Ealy

Oklahoma

OL

Teven Jeknins

Oklahoma State

OL

Samuel Cosmi*

Texas

OL

Jack Anderson

Texas Tech

All-Big 12 Defense

PositionPlayerSchool

DL

JaQuan Bailey

Iowa State

DL

Wyatt Hubert

Kansas State

DL

Ronnie Perkins

Oklahoma

DL

Eli Howard

Texas Tech

DL

Darius Stills

West Virginia

LB

Terrel Bernard

Baylor

LB

Garret Wallow

TCU

LB

Joseph Ossai

Texas

DB

Greg Eisworth

Iowa State

DB

Kolby Harvell-Peel

Oklahoma State

DB

Trevon Moehrig

TCU

DB

D'Shawn Jamison

Texas

DB

Caden Sterns

Texas

All-Big 12 Special Teams

PositionPlayerSchool

PK

Gabe Brkic

Oklahoma

P

Austin McNamara

Texas Tech

KR/PR

Joshua Youngblood

Kansas State