All signs indicate the Big 12 plans on having a full season of college football in the fall. Whether that season goes off without a hitch is another story, but the conference is proceeding forward as normally as possible in a pandemic. As such, the Big 12's Media Day will be held on Monday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. ET to 4:30 p.m. ET in a virtual setting.

The changes don't stop there, though. No players will be in attendance for interviews, meaning no Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard. The nation's leading rusher in 2019 has been a vocal supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement to the point of briefly boycotting the 2020 season. Unquestionably, he would have been the biggest draw on the players' side in a normal year.

Instead, commissioner Bob Bowlsby will start the event at 10 a.m. ET. Beginning at 11 a.m. ET, coaches will rotate through media sessions with various partners. Additionally, there will be videos from Big 12 spirit groups and a fan question for each coach.

Here's how the schedule for the general media Q&A looks. All times Eastern.

Neal Brown, West Virginia: 11 a.m. to 11:25 a.m.

Dave Aranda, Baylor: 11:30 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.

Matt Campbell, Iowa State: 12 p.m. to 12:25 p.m.

Matt Wells, Texas Tech: 12:30 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma: 1 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.

Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State: 2 p.m. to 2:25 p.m.

Les Miles, Kansas: 2:30 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.

Gary Patterson, TCU: 3 p.m. to 3:25 p.m.

Chris Klieman, Kansas State: 3:30 p.m. to 3:55 p.m.

Tom Herman, Texas: 4 p.m. to 4:25 p.m.

Greg Burks, the Big 12 liaison to officials, will speak from 1:30 to 1:55 p.m. ET.