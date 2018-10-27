College football picks, schedule: Predictions for key top 25 games today during Week 9

Are more upsets ahead Saturday during Week 9 of the 2018 college football season? The second half of the campaign continues with a couple potential stunners on the horizon as top 10 teams hit the road against conference rivals that have been thorns in the side historically. There are also a trio of showdowns between top 25 teams, including a top 10 matchup in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week as No. 9 Florida takes on No. 7 Georgia in Jacksonville, Florida.

Who exactly will get knocked off on Saturday just three days before the first College Football Playoff Rankings of the season are released?

With action beginning early in the day and continuing late into the evening, let's take a look at the biggest games on the schedule Saturday along with our predictions for what will transpire in those contests. Our CBS Sports college football experts have picked every game both straight up and against the spread, giving you ample opportunity to decide how to make your picks ahead of kickoff.

All times Eastern

No. 2 Clemson (-17.5) at Florida State -- Noon on ABC: Just like last week, the three-score spread is baiting you into taking the underdog. Just like last week, I expect Clemson to have its way and win easily. This spread could move as high as 20.5, and I think I'd still side with the Tigers. Pick: Clemson -17.5 -- Chip Patterson

No. 9 Florida vs. No. 7 Georgia (-7.5) -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS: It's always tough to gauge rivalry games, but this one will come down to which offense can find the most offensive balance. Both defenses will load up to stop the run, so expect enough defenders in the box to fill a room. Because of that, it comes down to who you trust more in the passing game: Jake Fromm or Feleipe Franks? I'll side with the guy who led his team to the national title game in a pinch and really only has one bad game on his resume over the last year-and-a-half. It will be a fist fight throughout, and the Dawgs will pull away late for a big win and cover. Pick: Georgia -7.5 -- Barrett Sallee

No. 18 Iowa at No. 17 Penn State (-6.5) -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN: While I respect what Iowa's been able to accomplish this season, I have a hard time trusting it in this spot on the road. While Iowa's defense may be the most underrated unit in the country, its offense is nearly as ineffective as the defense is stout. The good news is that defense travels, but Penn State will be able to put points on the board at home, and I don't know if the Iowa offense can keep up. Pick: Penn State -6.5 -- Tom Fornelli

No. 14 Washington State at No. 24 Stanford (-3.5) -- 7 p.m. on PACN: Hangover? There will be no hangover for Washington State. The Cougars proved last week -- and all season -- that they're hallmark isn't the air-raid offenses, but top-tier offensive and defensive lines. Stanford has the nation's fourth-worst rushing attack with no interest in blocking. Plus, Washington State is giving up just 3.76 yards per carry. The Cougars will turn this one sideways and take another step forward toward the Pac-12 North title. Pick: Washington State +3.5 -- Barrett Sallee

No. 6 Texas (-3.5) at Oklahoma State -- 8 p.m. on ABC: Is Sam Ehlinger really ready to go? Texas says he will start, but how effective will he be? He's been prone to nagging injuries in the past given the physical battering-ram-type attack he brings, so that's something to watch. But it's not like Oklahoma State is better off offensively, either. Both teams will lean on their defenses and the under (the total is at 59.5) is appealing. Pick: Oklahoma State +3.5 -- Ben Kercheval