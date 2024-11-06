The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with undefeated Oregon opening at No. 1 in the initial year of the expanded 12-team field. Off to a dominant start this season with wins over Ohio State, Michigan and Illinois, the Ducks sit in the top spot seeking to make their second playoff appearance -- first since the four-team field debuted after the 2014 season.

Seven of 10 teams ranked No. 1 in a season's initial CFP Rankings ultimately reached the playoff in the four-team era with Mississippi State (2014), Tennessee (2022) and Ohio State (2023) being the exceptions. With eight more spots in the field this season, Oregon sits in a strong position at 9-0 more than midway through the campaign.

Ohio State, Georgia, Miami (FL) and Texas round out the rest of the top five.

The top Group of Five program in Tuesday's release is Boise State at No. 12. With the 12-team playoff model granting automatic bids to the five highest-ranked conference champions, the Broncos stand in pole position to earn that opportunity should they win their league. Army West Point is the only other Group of Five team in the initial CFP Rankings at No. 25.

Let's take a look at the entire CFP Rankings top 25 along with the projected bracket seedings for the first 12 teams. Check out analysis by bowls expert Jerry Palm, which will be added below shortly.

College Football Playoff Rankings, Nov. 5

Analysis by bowls expert Jerry Palm

