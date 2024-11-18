1 Oregon Traveling across the country in the Big Ten with a target on your back is a hard life. No. 1 Oregon played eight straight weeks without a bye and managed to beat No. 2 Ohio State and No. 20 Illinois during that span, which also included three road games, culminating with a 16-13 escape at Wisconsin on Saturday. The Ducks need rest, and they finally get it this week before closing the regular season against Washington on Nov. 30. -- 11-0

2 Ohio State Ohio State took care of business in a 31-7 win at Wrigley Field against Northwestern to claim its 47th straight game against an unranked team, the longest streak in the country. All eyes are on Columbus this week for the Buckeyes' third top-five matchup of the season against Indiana, which hasn't been part of a top-five showdown in its entire existence until this week. As for the Buckeyes, look at quarterback Will Howard. Often criticized, he still delivers. He's thrown multiple touchdowns in eight straight games, tying Colorado's Shedeur Sanders for the longest active streak in the country. -- 9-1

3 Indiana Indiana jumps Texas in the rankings this week after we got to watch the Longhorns in person for the first time this season Saturday. The Hoosiers are much more explosive, more consistent and have beaten every opponent but one by double digits. How the Hoosiers handle a top-five showdown at Ohio State remains to be seen, but the undefeated Big Ten team has done enough to garner a top-three ranking ahead of the biggest game in school history. Curt Cignetti agreed to a new, eight-year contract worth at least $8 million per year during Indiana's bye week. 1 10-0

4 Texas Texas is usually the most talented team when it steps on the field, and that's proven to be enough this season. The problem is when the Longhorns face a challenger with as much or more talent (ex: Georgia). The Longhorns looked listless at times on offense in a 20-10 win at Arkansas, and though Quinn Ewers gets the brunt of the criticism, he's not helped by the strange play-calling (I know the Hogs used a three-safety look, but why was Steve Sarkisian so intent on running the ball against the Hogs?). Ewers tends to panic under pressure, which is bothersome, and he prematurely ended at least two plays when he had more time to maneuver as the pocket collapsed Saturday. Texas' defense is among the nation's best, and showed it again, limiting one of the nation's top-10 offenses to under 300 yards while recording a season-high six sacks. 1 9-1

5 Notre Dame Notre Dame won its eighth straight game, dispatching a resurgent Virginia team by 21 points. Riley Leonard threw three touchdowns in the first half for the first time in his career, but it was the defense that was stellar, forcing five turnovers that turned into 21 points. All five turnovers were forced in the first half, the first occurrence in the FBS this season. Next up is a showdown with undefeated Army at Yankee Stadium. The Irish's path to the playoff is still clear with wins against the Black Knights and USC required to make the field. -- 9-1

6 Penn State The Tyler Warren Show might have aired its best episode of the season Saturday in a 49-10 win at Purdue. He became the first player in the FBS this season to record 125 receiving yards, a receiving touchdown and 50 rushing yards and a touchdown. Penn State could be higher on this list - and we understand the argument about Notre Dame's resume - but the Irish are playing much better the last two months and Penn State's best win is against a borderline top 25 Illinois team at home. 1 9-1

7 Alabama SEC teams playing FCS teams in November are beyond pointless, but Alabama got the win and ballooned its stats with a 52-7 victory against Mercer. The Crimson Tide are in great position to advance to the SEC Championship Game with Oklahoma and Auburn remaining on the schedule. You can figure out the tiebreaker scenarios for yourself, but odds are Alabama will be in Atlanta if it wins out. 1 8-2

8 Ole Miss Ole Miss has been impressive the last month of the season and sat at home to rest ahead of a tougher-than-expected trip to Florida this week. Florida dropped previously ranked LSU 27-16 in DJ Lagway's return from a hamstring injury. The Gators will be playing for bowl eligibility, and with the team revitalized following the news of Billy Napier's return for next season, would an upset of the Rebels really be all that surprising? Should Ole Miss win out, how will the CFP committee seed the Rebels with the logjam currently at the top of the SEC? 1 8-2

9 Georgia There are moments - and games - when Georgia seems like it's capable of replicating the success of its predecessors in 2021 and 2022. We got a taste of it again in the second half Saturday as the Bulldogs held Tennessee scoreless and pulled away late for a 31-17 win between the hedges in Athens. We believe Carson Beck played the best game of the season, throwing for 347 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. It was his first turnover-less game in four tries. After weeks of struggling with confidence, he's built something with tight ends Oscar Delp and Ben Yurosek, who combined for nine catches for 107 yards and two scores. 2 8-2

10 SMU SMU's defense stepped up again in a late-game situation, sacking Boston College's quarterback on third and fourth downs to seal a win in Dallas. For extra measure (and perhaps style points), the Mustangs scored a touchdown with 8 seconds remaining to finalize the 38-28 score. SMU's one-loss resume took a hit when undefeated BYU lost late Saturday night. SMU controls its destiny in the ACC with Virginia and Cal remaining on the schedule, but the conference appears to be a one-bid league in the CFP, so winning the conference title is a must. 2 9-1

11 Tennessee Tennessee struggled most of the season scoring in the first half, so when the Vols exploded with a touchdown on the first drive and grabbed a 10-0 lead at Georgia, the mind wandered back to mid-September when they looked like a potential national title contender while scoring 60-plus points in games. Then Georgia bowed up and held the Vols scoreless in the second half. The Vols remain in the playoff hunt in our rankings, even with two losses, but with so much outside their control around them in the SEC and elsewhere, they need a lot of help. 5 8-2

12 Boise State Might Boise State get a first-round bye in the playoff? BYU's loss to Kansas late Saturday night provides that possibility now that the Big 12 champion might be ranked lower than the Broncos. Boise State stormed back from a 14-0 deficit to trounce San Jose State 42-21 on the road Saturday. Ashton Jeanty has solidified himself as a Heisman Trophy finalist with 1,893 rushing yards and became the first player in Mountain West history with 10 straight 100-yard rushing performances. Remember, Boise State's only loss came on a field goal at No. 1 Oregon. 1 9-1

13 Texas A&M Texas A&M's scrimmage against New Mexico State went as expected in a 38-3 win. Up next is a fascinating trip to Auburn, which has proven capable of hanging with opponents on defense even while its offense looks like it's stuck in gear. We all have Nov. 30 circled on the calendar when Texas comes to College Station for what will likely prove to be a play-in game for the playoff and/or SEC Championship Game. 1 8-2

14 Army West Point Army now knows it will face Tulane in the AAC Championship Game following the Green Wave's 35-0 thrashing of Navy. The undefeated Black Knights are still not getting the respect they deserve from the playoff committee, but that can change this week in Yankee Stadium against Notre Dame. Imagine what the world might look like when we wake up next Sunday. 1 9-0

15 Miami (FL) Were we too hard on Miami for losing at Georgia Tech a week ago? Nah. Two teams - Miami and BYU - have flirted with fire the most in the sport, and that has to be taken into consideration whenever that loss inevitably occurs. Wins are wins, yes, but we're this close to talking about a three-loss Miami team today after close calls against Virginia Tech, Cal, Louisville and Duke. Cam Ward has saved The U. Can he deliver an ACC title? 1 9-1

16 BYU Vegas always knows, baby. Six-loss Kansas was only a 3-point underdog on the road at undefeated BYU, and the Jayhawks pulled off the mini-upset thanks to a punt deflecting off the helmet of a BYU player. BYU is still tied for first place in the Big 12, but that could change this week with a trip to Arizona State, which has been one of the more surprising teams in the country this season. Is the road nearing an end for the Cougars? 6 9-1

17 Colorado Kyle Whittingham called Colorado the best team Utah has played this season. He's right. The Buffaloes have the best quarterback-receiver tandem in the country with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, and the latter may have wrapped up the Heisman Trophy with yet another touchdown (his first on the ground) and an interception. He's the first player in the NFL or FBS with 50 receiving yards, a rushing touchdown and an interception in the same game since Champ Bailey did it in the NFL in 2000. The biggest development that has been overlooked is the week-to-week improvement of the defensive line. Colorado forced four turnovers and had four sacks, five pass breakups and nine tackles for loss while limiting Utah to 31 rushing yards, the program's lowest total in 13 years. Deion Sanders has solidified himself as a Coach of the Year candidate, and the Buffs control their own destiny in the Big 12, but this week's trip to Kansas is tricky. 1 8-2

18 Clemson Cade Klubnik ran free on a draw play for a 50-yard touchdown in the final 76 remaining to secure a 24-20 comeback win at Pitt. Clemson had only 58 yards rushing in the game. Antonio Williams had 13 catches, the fourth-highest total in school history, for 149 yards and two touchdowns. And did you see T.J. Parker? The monster had four of the Tigers' eight sacks. Clemson still needs Miami or SMU to lose to pave the way to the ACC title game. 1 8-2

19 Arizona State Kenny Dillingham has successfully activated the Valley. Much like Deion Sanders at Colorado, the Arizona State coach has rebuilt the Sun Devils in quick order via the transfer portal and, like the Buffs, appears to be improving week to week. The latest triumph was a dominating 24-14 win at nationally ranked Kansas State, which trailed 24-0 early in the third quarter. Jordyn Tyson caught 12 passes for 176 yards and two touchdowns. ASU is 2-0 against ranked teams, and its 8-2 record is its best start in 10 years. More importantly, ASU is still alive in the Big 12 title race. 3 8-2

20 South Carolina South Carolina has been part of some of the wildest games this season, but the 34-30 rally against Missouri was the best Saturday. Mizzou grabbed a 30-27 lead with 70 seconds left after completing a crazy fourth-down pass, but the Gamecocks responded quickly, driving down the field before Raheim "Rocket" Sanders pinballed his way through Mizzou defenders and into the end zone on a 15-yard shovel pass with 15 seconds remaining. The Gamecocks, who came oh-so-close to upsetting LSU and Alabama earlier this season, have won three straight games against ranked SEC teams. 1 7-3

21 Tulane Tulane is headed to the AAC title game for a third straight year, but this season might be the most impressive. The Green Wave, who had to replace a boatload of players and head coach Willie Fritz, have won 17 straight AAC games. Coach Jon Sumrall successfully navigated the transfer portal after he was hired away from Troy in December and has become one of the hottest coaches in the industry with an incredible 32-6 record as a head coach. Tulane's 35-0 win at Navy was the program's first shutout on the road since 1997. The Green Wave have outscored their last three opponents 121-9. 3 9-2

22 Iowa State Iowa State snapped a two-game skid with an impressive 34-17 win against Cincinnati to record its sixth double-digit win of the season, one shy of the school record. NR 8-2

23 Illinois Illinois snapped a two-game skid with a 38-16 win against Michigan State. The Illini have been at the bottom or just outside the rankings most of the season. Quarterback Luke Altmyer is why. He's thrown 16 touchdowns with zero interceptions in the Illini's seven wins but has only two touchdowns against three picks in three losses. NR 7-3

24 Duke Every team below 20th in the power rankings is a crapshoot. Duke should have beaten ACC leader SMU and was ultra competitive against Miami before the game got away in the fourth quarter. The biggest blemish is a 10-point loss at Georgia Tech in early October. NR 7-3