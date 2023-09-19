Colorado has sold out of football tickets for the entire 2023 home slate, the school announced Tuesday. It marks the first time in program history that Colorado has sold out its full schedule as hype surrounding the No. 19 Buffaloes shifts into overdrive following a 3-0 start for the team under first-year coach Deion Sanders.

Capacity at Folsom Field is 50,183, but the official attendance for CU's first two home games surpassed that number as Colorado began its home schedule with victories over rivals Nebraska and Colorado State. Following a trip to No. 10 Oregon on Saturday, Colorado hosts No. 5 USC on Sept. 30. Also coming to Folsom Field before season's end are Stanford, No. 14 Oregon State and Arizona.

The full-season sellout comes in the 100th season of Colorado football at Folsom Field, which was the home of some nationally elite Buffaloes teams during the late 1980s and 1990s. The program sold out all but one game in 1993 and sold out four home games on five occasions in the '90s. It had never achieved a full-season sellout until Sanders arrived this season.

After posting a 27-6 record in three seasons at Jackson State, Sanders changed everything for a CU program that finished 1-11 last season. Amid an unprecedented amount of roster turnover through the transfer portal, Colorado sold out its spring game. A season-opening upset victory at TCU only served to validate the excitement generated by Sanders, and two victories in front of raucous home environments followed.