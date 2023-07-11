Four-star edge rusher Anelu Lafaele announced his commitment to Wisconsin with some Hawaiian flare in a live appearance on the 247Sports Youtube channel. Rather than the usual row of hats on a table, Lafaele lined a group of his friends up on a dock with each wearing the logo and colors of one of his four final suitors (Arizona State, Hawaii, Washington and Wisconsin). He pushed them into the water one by one until only the friend wearing the Wisconsin jacket remained.

Lafaele is the No. 2 player from the state of Hawaii and the No. 21 EDGE in the 2024 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports. He took official visits to Hawaii, Wisconsin, Notre Dame and Washington last month and visited Arizona State in May.

"Ever since my first visit there (to Wisconsin), it felt like home," Lafaele told 247Sports. "I can see myself playing there. I have good relationships up there. It's pretty awesome."

The Badgers hired Luke Fickell in the offseason following a dissapointing 7-6 finish in 2022. In the short time since his arrival, Fickell has assembled the the No. 18 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle according to 247Sports. Wisconsin's class boasts 18 commitments and Lafaele ranks near the top of that group. Wisconsin trails Ohio State, Michigan, USC, Nebraska and Penn State in the Big Ten 2024 recruiting rankings.