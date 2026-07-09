Next Game
Thu, Sep 3 @ 9:00 pm ET |
BTN
vs UAB Blazers (4-8)
- Memorial Stadium
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0:53
NBA Draft Grades: Clippers Select Keaton Wagler No. 5 Overall
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1:00
BREAKING: 3-star WR Brody Knowles Commits to Illinois
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3:05
Why Illini need OL Brandon Henderson to take a step forward
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2:59
Is Illini RB Ca'Lil Valentine poised for true stardom?
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2:22
Is Illini WR Collin Dixon on a Pat Bryant path?
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3:13
Don't overlook the impact of Illini DB Xavier Scott's return
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4:01
Can Illini close on 2027 four-star Geneva WR Bennett Konkey?
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3:03
Reaction: Illini land three-star QB Sladen Shack
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9:10
Breaking Down the Oregon Ducks' 2026 Season
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2:32
J Leman's expectations for Illini football's 2026 season
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5:21
J Leman's thoughts on Illini's switch to 3-3-5 defense
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4:16
Why J Leman is high on the Illini offensive playmakers in 2026
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3:31
Werner & Easterling: How Bret Bielema has brought in-state recruiting success
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9:35
Chip Patterson's Big Ten CFB Power Rankings
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1:59
Could Jazz Make a Move for AJ Dybantsa?
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1:10
Keaton Wagler: The Nets' No. 6 Pick in 2026 Mock Draft
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2:02
2026 Illini football question mark: A new-look offensive line
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2:56
2026 Illini football question mark: The defensive front
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2:20
2026 Illinois football reason for optimism: The secondary
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3:53
2026 Illinois football reason for optimism: The offensive playmakers
Top Will Holmes News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-4, 255 lbs
|Birthplace: Detroit, MI
|Class: Junior