0:53 NBA Draft Grades: Clippers Select Keaton Wagler No. 5 Overall



1:00 BREAKING: 3-star WR Brody Knowles Commits to Illinois



3:05 Why Illini need OL Brandon Henderson to take a step forward



2:59 Is Illini RB Ca'Lil Valentine poised for true stardom?



2:22 Is Illini WR Collin Dixon on a Pat Bryant path?



3:13 Don't overlook the impact of Illini DB Xavier Scott's return



4:01 Can Illini close on 2027 four-star Geneva WR Bennett Konkey?



3:03 Reaction: Illini land three-star QB Sladen Shack



9:10 Breaking Down the Oregon Ducks' 2026 Season



2:32 J Leman's expectations for Illini football's 2026 season



5:21 J Leman's thoughts on Illini's switch to 3-3-5 defense



4:16 Why J Leman is high on the Illini offensive playmakers in 2026



3:31 Werner & Easterling: How Bret Bielema has brought in-state recruiting success



9:35 Chip Patterson's Big Ten CFB Power Rankings



1:59 Could Jazz Make a Move for AJ Dybantsa?



1:10 Keaton Wagler: The Nets' No. 6 Pick in 2026 Mock Draft



2:02 2026 Illini football question mark: A new-look offensive line



2:56 2026 Illini football question mark: The defensive front



2:20 2026 Illinois football reason for optimism: The secondary

