Next Game
Thu, Sep 3 @ 8:00 pm ET |
PEAC
vs Eastern Illinois Panthers (3-9)
- Huntington Bank Stadium
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2:13
The Gopher Gazette's favorite Minnesota 2027 commits on defense
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2:38
PJ Fleck does what he says in building through high school recruiting
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2:09
Minnesota safety Kerry Brown deserves more preseason love
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3:09
What to make of the Greg Johnson Preseason All-American Hype
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9:10
Breaking Down the Oregon Ducks' 2026 Season
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9:30
Indiana Hoosiers' Season Preview
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0:39
Brad Crawford's 2nd Year Starts: No. 2 Brandon Finney Jr.
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0:48
Rate Bowl: New Mexico vs Minnesota (-1.5), O/U 43.5
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1:26
Rate Bowl Picks: New Mexico vs Minnesota
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4:24
CFB Friday Night Lights
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1:08
Minnesota At No. 8 Oregon Friday Night Lights Game Preview
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2:32
Friday CFB Top 25 Picks: Minnesota at 8 Oregon
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1:04
Belfor Player of the Game: Kaden Wetjen
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0:38
Gary Danielson: 'If Iowa Can Put It All Together They'll Be In the Playoff'
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0:39
Iowa Routs Minnesota for 3rd Straight Win
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1:19
Iowa Plays Plays Every Phase of the Game Well Downs Minnesota
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0:16
PICK-SIX for Iowa: Zach Lutmer returns interception TO THE HOUSE vs Minnesota
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8:25
Minnesota at Iowa: Predictions & Best Bets
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1:31
Minnesota Impact Players To Watch
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1:57
Minnesota Quietly One Win Away From Being Bowl Eligible
2025 Rushing
|STATS
|ATT
|YDS
|AVG
|TD
|LNG
|Regular Season
|91
|384
|4.2
|6
|44
Top TJ Thomas News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 5-8, 190 lbs
|Birthplace: Thomasville, GA
|Class: Junior