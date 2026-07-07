2:13 The Gopher Gazette's favorite Minnesota 2027 commits on defense



2:38 PJ Fleck does what he says in building through high school recruiting



2:09 Minnesota safety Kerry Brown deserves more preseason love



3:09 What to make of the Greg Johnson Preseason All-American Hype



9:10 Breaking Down the Oregon Ducks' 2026 Season



9:30 Indiana Hoosiers' Season Preview



0:39 Brad Crawford's 2nd Year Starts: No. 2 Brandon Finney Jr.



0:48 Rate Bowl: New Mexico vs Minnesota (-1.5), O/U 43.5



1:26 Rate Bowl Picks: New Mexico vs Minnesota



4:24 CFB Friday Night Lights



1:08 Minnesota At No. 8 Oregon Friday Night Lights Game Preview



2:32 Friday CFB Top 25 Picks: Minnesota at 8 Oregon



1:04 Belfor Player of the Game: Kaden Wetjen



0:38 Gary Danielson: 'If Iowa Can Put It All Together They'll Be In the Playoff'



0:39 Iowa Routs Minnesota for 3rd Straight Win



1:19 Iowa Plays Plays Every Phase of the Game Well Downs Minnesota



0:16 PICK-SIX for Iowa: Zach Lutmer returns interception TO THE HOUSE vs Minnesota



8:25 Minnesota at Iowa: Predictions & Best Bets



1:31 Minnesota Impact Players To Watch

