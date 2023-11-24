Getty Images

The first-ever NFL Black Friday game will be played today when the Miami Dolphins face the New York Jets. You can't watch today's game on cable (unless you live in Miami or New York) -- it's only available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Here's everything you need to know about today's Black Friday game, including the related Black Friday deals at Amazon.

When does the Amazon Black Friday NFL game start?

The Black Friday game between the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets will be held on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. PT). You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to watch the game on Prime Video. (You can start a 30-day free trial if you're not currently a member.)

Prime members can tap the button below to watch the game live.

What NFL games air on Amazon Prime?



In addition to today's Black Friday game, Thursday Night Football games will stream live on Amazon Prime Video this season. The games will also stream on Twitch.

The following games will all be airing on Amazon Prime Video.

Nov. 24: Miami Dolphins and New York Jets

Miami Dolphins and New York Jets Nov. 30: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys Dec. 7: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers Dec. 14: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders Dec. 21 : New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams Dec. 28: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

