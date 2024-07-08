Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner. On Tuesday, July 16 and Wednesday, July 17, the retailer will be offering deep discounts on some of the retailer's most popular items. But you don't have to wait for Prime Day to shop great deals. We found tons of price cuts on dgolf gear, new sports TVs, top-rated exercise equipment and so much more.

To help CBS Sports Essentials readers get the best prices on their favorite brands, we're constantly scouring the site for the best deals. From a pair of AirPods for $79 to deals on our favorite sports and fitness gear, here are the best early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop right now.

New price cut on Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $79

Amazon

Featuring up to 24 hours of battery life with the included wired charging case and crystal clear audio, these are the best Apple AirPods you can get under $100. The second-generation AirPods are easy to set up and make it easy to switch between devices. Plus, they boast an IPX4 water resistance rating, which means they can stand up to a sweaty workout.

Amazon dropped the price of the second-generation AirPods this week to just $79 (reduced from $129), making this one of the best Apple deals of the early Prime Day season.

Amazon 4 Series 4K Fire TV: Save up to 38%

Amazon

This Amazon Fire TV features 4K UHD resolution and HDR 10 for a crisp, high-contrast image that will ensure you don't miss a single detail of the game. With built-in Alexa, you can use voice commands to control your TV and check the score even when you're in the other room.

The 4.5-star-rated Amazon 4K Series Fire TV caters to those looking for a smaller television. Sizes range from 43 inches up to 55 inches. Right now, Prime members can get all sizes of the Amazon 4 Series TVs on deep discount, with prices starting at $230 for the 43-inch version (reduced from $370).

Note that you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to get the best deal on this TV.

Get $35 off our readers' favorite eye massager: Renpho Eyeris 3

Amazon

The Renpho Eyeris 3 is the latest generation of the popular smart eye massager. The battery-powered mask is cordless so you can move your head freely and lie wherever is most comfortable for you while you let the massage mask get to work.

It offers three compression modes, three heat settings, two pressure modes, a timer and a range of vibration settings so you can get a custom massage tailored to your preferences. There's even a removable cooling gel mask for when you need cold compression rather than heat.

Regularly $93, Amazon Prime members can score this popular eye massager for $63 ahead of Prime Day.

The new LG C4 Series OLED TV is on sale at Amazon

LG

This 65-inch LG OLED C4 series TV boasts a higher refresh rate than the previous model -- 144 Hz to the C3's 120 Hz. That means the new C4 series TV offers smoother movement and less blur. While both TVs offer 4K definition, that extra boost of blur-free movement can be critical if you like to pause sports for a frame-by-frame analysis of the action.

Normally, prices range from $1,500 for the 42-inch C4 Series TV up to $5,400 for the 83-inch version. But right now, prices start as low as $1,177 for the 48-inch LG C4 Series TV at Amazon.

Save $200 on our readers' favorite elliptical, the Niceday CT11

Amazon

The Niceday elliptical is a CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite. The budget-friendly pick promises a hyper-quiet magnetic drive system designed to eliminate noise. A 16-pound flywheel and 16 resistance levels provide double the resistance levels compared to other ellipticals at this price point.

Its 400-pound weight capacity and heavy-duty base, which is made from extra-thick commercial steel, make this model more stable than similarly priced machines.

Regularly listed at $800, the popular elliptical is on sale at Amazon for just $600 right now. Clip the on-site coupon to bring the price down even further to $500.

Callaway 300 Pro rangefinder (33% off)

Amazon

Our readers can't get enough of the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope laser rangefinder and with good reason. This 4.7-star rated range finder is from one of golf's top brands. It's accurate up to plus or minus one yard. Plus, there's an external slope on/off switch, making it legal for tournament play.

Regularly listed at $300, this Amazon best-selling Callaway range finder is just $200 on Amazon.

Schwinn 470 elliptical machine: Save $200

Amazon

Featuring a 10-degree adjustable ramp, the Schwinn 470 is one of the only ellipticals on the market that lets you add an incline for an even more challenging workout. It offers 25 levels of resistance for even more customization of your workout intensity. With a 20-inch stride length, you can enjoy a more natural running motion while you power through that high-intensity workout.

Get the high-intensity, low-impact Schwinn 470 while it's on sale at Amazon for $1,099 (reduced from $1,299).

Save on golf balls for football fans: Wilson Staff Duo Soft NFL golf balls

Amazon

Get a set of top-of-the-line golf balls with your favorite NFL team's logo printed on them at Amazon. Engineered for easier launches and longer flights down the fairway, the Duo Soft golf ball boasts a specialized construction designed to maximize energy return. This helps improve speed and reduce spin for straighter shots.

Right now, you can get a box of 12 NFL-themed golf balls at Amazon for $26 (reduced from $30).

Get a complete set of golf clubs for $300: Callaway Strata golf club set

Amazon

The 9-piece Callaway Strata golf club set includes a driver, hybrid, 7- through 9-irons, sand wedge, putter and a durable Callaway golf stand bag. Featuring titanium heads designed for forgiveness and control, these are the best golf clubs for casual players or beginners.

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day, you can get the 9-piece set for just $300 (reduced from $350).

Google Pixel Watch 2: $20 off

Amazon

The Pixel Watch 2 is the latest model of Google's smartwatch. One of the biggest changes coming with the second generation watch is the improved heart rate sensor that's up to 40% more accurate than the first Pixel Watch even during intense workouts.

Borrowing tech from the now Google-owned Fitbit, the Pixel Watch also added a skin temperature sensor and a continuous electrodermal activity (cEDA) sensor. Those new sensors give the Pixel Watch 2 the ability to offer new health insights like a sleep score and daily readiness score. Beyond stress management, the new Pixel Watch 2 packs tons of new fitness tools.

Right now, Amazon is offering the advanced smartwatch for just $329 (reduced from $350).

Izzo Golf Ultra-Lite golf bag: 45% off

Amazon

The Izzo Golf Ultra-Lite hybrid golf bag weighs just 3.2 pounds, comes with two padded straps to carry on your shoulders, and includes enough pockets for all those extras you need while you're out golfing on the green. When you're not hoofing it, use the convenient and durable handle for lifting this golf bag in and out of the cart.

A great deal at its regular price of $130, this golf bag is a steal while it's on sale at Amazon for just $72.

Capture the Flag Redux: Save $10



Amazon

A fun twist on the classic backyard game of capture the flag, Capture the Flag Redux swaps the traditional flags for glowing orbs. Players split up into two teams, hide their orb and then strategize to steal the other team's orb while protecting their own from the enemy.

Get the core eight-player set while it's on sale at Amazon for $50 (reduced from $60).

