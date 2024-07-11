We still have a week to go before Amazon Prime Day 2024, but the deals are already starting to roll in. The online retailer is gearing up for its biggest savings event by quietly slashing prices on a select few products this week. Some of our favorite early Prime Day deals are on ellipticals.

It's hard to beat an elliptical when you're looking for high intensity but low impact on your joints -- or even if you're looking for a reliable hybrid workout that blends cardio with strength training. And it's even harder to beat an elliptical when the prices drop as low as they are on Amazon ahead of Prime Day. To make sure you have a chance to grab the best elliptical for your home gym, we've gone ahead and rounded up some of the best early Prime Day deals on the ones we and our readers are obsessed with.

Schwinn 470 elliptical machine: Save $200

Amazon

Featuring a 10-degree adjustable ramp, the Schwinn 470 is one of the only ellipticals on the market that lets you add an incline for an even more challenging workout. It offers 25 levels of resistance for even more customization of your workout intensity. With a 20-inch stride length, you can enjoy a more natural running motion while you power through that high-intensity workout.

Get the high-intensity, low-impact Schwinn 470 while it's on sale at Amazon for $1,099 (reduced from $1,299).

Get 25% off our readers' favorite elliptical, the Niceday CT11

Amazon

The Niceday elliptical is a CBS Sports Essentials readers' favorite. The budget-friendly pick promises a hyper-quiet magnetic drive system designed to eliminate noise. A 16-pound flywheel and 16 resistance levels provide double the resistance levels compared to other ellipticals at this price point.

Its 400-pound weight capacity and heavy-duty base, which is made from extra-thick commercial steel, make this model more stable than similarly priced machines.

Regularly listed at $800, the popular elliptical is on sale at Amazon for just $600 right now.

Get the Youngfit elliptical for less than half its list price

Amazon

Featuring a large LCD monitor complete with a tablet holder, Youngfit's Elliptical arrives 95% pre-assembled. Promising a "whisper quiet" magnetic driving system, this machine features 22 levels of adjustable resistance. The handlebars feature pulse pads and the LCD monitor tracks everything from heart rate and duration of workout to calories burned and distance covered.

This elliptical is designed to engage 90% of the body's muscle groups, making for an intense full-body workout for everyone from beginners to seasoned pros. No wonder this elliptical earns 4 stars from verified buyers who "love it."

Ahead of Prime Day, you can get this $380 elliptical for just $322.

Save $480 on the Sole E35

Amazon

Sole is one of our favorite brands for ellipticals (and treadmills) so we couldn't resist this deal on the Sole E35. The 2023 version of this premium elliptical features a stabilizing design that minimizes side-to-side motion so you can power through each stride without worrying about wobbling. You can use the built-in touchscreen display to access the Sole+ app which offers hundreds of guided fitness features and workout classes. The app is available for free, so you get the premium experience without the monthly subscription fee.

Right now on Amazon, you can get the Sole E35 elliptical for just $1,600 (reduced from $2,080).

Get Bowflex quality for less: Max Trainer M3

Amazon

You can save on a top-of-the-line Bowflex elliptical by buying an earlier generation from the popular Max Trainer series. The 4.5-star-rated Bowflex M3 has a similar hybrid elliptical and climber design as the newer M8. But it's on sale for just $1,138 ahead of Amazon Prime Day, reduced from $1,299. You'll get 8 resistance levels and some pre-designed workout programs to guide your workout.

Get $140 off the no-electricity-required Yosuda Pro Cardio Climber

Amazon

With an 18-pound flywheel, the Yosuda Pro Cardio Climber boasts one of the most intense workouts you'll find in a manual elliptical when you crank up the resistance to the highest level. And with 16 resistance levels available, it still gives you the option to dial it down to a more moderate intensity when you need it.

The compact machine is just 38 inches long and 21 inches wide, making it shorter and narrower than the Niceday CT11. And with a vertical stride height of 11 inches, the Yosuda Pro acts as a stair climber as well as an elliptical so you'll build up muscle in your legs and core while burning calories from the cardio workout.

Right now, Amazon is offering the $530 manual elliptical for just $390 after clipping the coupon at checkout.

Shop more early Prime Day elliptical deals at Amazon: