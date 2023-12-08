Walmart

If you've been in the market for a new TV, now is the perfect time to go for it. Retailers are offering unprecedented clearance deals on many of this year's best TVs ahead of the New Year. So, even though Black Friday technically ended in November, serious deals on the best TVs for watching sports are still pouring in this month, giving you even more chances to save.

One of our favorite deals is on this outdoor TV by Element Electronics. The 55-inch version of this weatherproof, anti-glare 4K TV normally retails for $898. But Walmart is offering it for just $498 right now. That means sports fans can get a premium, durable outdoor TV for enjoying the game on their back deck for under $500.

With IP55-rated water and dust resistance and tempered glass, this Roku TV from Element Electronics is built to withstand the elements, whether it's in your backyard or in your garage. The durable all-season outdoor TV can withstand temperatures from as low as -4 degrees Fahrenheit up to 104 degrees Fahrenheit.

Twice as bright as Roku's standard 4K TVs and featuring an anti-glare screen, this outdoor TV is bright enough and glare-proof enough to watch the game day or night. It also boasts a wide viewing angle. So even if you've got the entire fantasy football league over, everyone will be to see the action no matter where they're sitting.

Most outdoor TVs come with a pretty hefty price tag. But right now, Walmart is selling the 55-inch version of this durable 4K TV for just $498 (reduced from $898).

