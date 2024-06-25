On Sunday, the Tennessee Volunteers were seven outs away from having their season end in heartbreak, but after rallying to win Game 2 of the 2024 College World Series 4-1, the Vols notched their first college baseball national championship on Monday. Tennessee defeated Texas A&M 6-5 in Game 3 to win the series 2-1, the first time since 1999 that the No. 1 seed has won the College World Series. Now fans of the Big Orange can commemorate a historic championship with brand-new Tennessee Volunteers 2024 College World Series championship gear at Fanatics.

Christian Moore led off Game 3 with a home run and the Volunteers were off to the races, with their dynamic offense coming up clutch on several occasions. The Volunteers belted 183 home runs on the season, the second-most of any team in college baseball history. Moore hit 34 of those home runs and he's a projected first-round pick at next month's MLB draft. Sophomore Dylan Dreiling also homered in all three games of the series.

This was Tennessee's seventh trip to the College World Series and it was the first time that they had made it to the national championship game since 1951. Head coach Tony Vitello has led the Volunteers to Omaha in three of the last four seasons and his program has emerged as arguably the best in the country over the last few seasons. Now Vols fans from around the country will have the chance to celebrate this squad's dominance with Tennessee College World Series apparel.

Tennessee Volunteers Champion 2024 NCAA Men's Baseball College World Series Champions Locker Room T-Shirt - White



Tennessee won its first men's baseball national championship on Monday night with a 6-5 win over the Texas A&M Aggies.

The official Tennessee Volunteers championship t-shirt is available at Fanatics for $29.99.

Tennessee Volunteers '47 2024 NCAA Men's Baseball College World Series Champions Clean Up Adjustable Hat - White



Tennessee finished its season with a 60-13 record, becoming the first team in SEC history to win at least 60 games in a season.

The hat is available at Fanatics for $33.99.

Tennessee Volunteers Nike 2024 NCAA Men's Baseball College World Series Champions Official Logo T-Shirt - Tennessee Orange



The Tennessee Volunteers won the SEC regular-season championship, the SEC tournament championship and became the first team since 1999 to win the NCAA men's college baseball tournament as the No. 1 overall seed.

The alternate championship t-shirt is available at Fanatics for $39.99

