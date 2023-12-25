Tommy DeVito #15 of the New York Giants in action against the Green Bay Packers at MetLife Stadium on December 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Jim McIsaac / Getty Images

Tommy DeVito has made a splash for the New York Giants since making his NFL debut in Week 8 against the New York Jets following an injury to second-string quarterback Tyrod Taylor. DeVito entered in relief of an injured Daniel Jones the following week before being named the starter in Week 10. He completed 18 of 26 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Washington in Week 11, becoming the first winning quarterback to be sacked nine times or more in a game since 1992. DeVito led the Giants to their third straight win in Week 13 against Green Bay, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors after leading a game-winning drive.

The undrafted rookie has become a fan favorite, earning the nickname "Tommy Cutlets" after making a comment about his Italian heritage. He chose to live with his nearby parents during his rookie season, adding to his popularity as a local hero. The Giants have won more games (3) with DeVito as their starting quarterback than they did during the first nine weeks of the season (2).

The good news it that they're still available to order. Fanatics has the Giants Tommy DeVito jerseys that everyone has been eyeing, so if you're looking to show your support for one of New York's most popular NFL players, now is the time to do it.

Tommy DeVito New York Giants Nike Player Game Jersey - Royal

Fanatics

The Tommy DeVito New York Giants Nike home jersey is the perfect addition to any New York Giants gear collection. The jersey is available at Fanatics for $129.99.

Why we like the Tommy DeVito New York Giants Nike home jersey:

This jersey has a versatile tailored fit and features mesh side panels for added ventilation.



It has heat-sealed name, numbers and team details that provide a kickoff-ready aesthetic while also offering a comfortable, lightweight feel.



Tommy DeVito New York Giants Nike Alternate Player Game Jersey - Royal

Fanatics

The Tommy DeVito New York Giants Nike alternate jersey is another must-have for any New York football fan. The jersey is available at Fanatics for $129.99.

Why we like the Tommy DeVito New York Giants Nike alternate jersey

It features a stitched NFL Shield on the red collar, which stands out on the royal jersey.



The item ships within six business days, so NFL fans can have it soon.

Tommy DeVito New York Giants Nike women's home player jersey

Fanatics

Female fans can celebrate New York's young star as well with this Tommy DeVito New York Giants Nike women's home player jersey. The jersey is available at Fanatics for $129.99.

Tommy DeVito New York Giants Nike Women's home player jersey

The rounded hem gives it the perfect look and feel for women who are New York Giants fans.



It has side splits at the hem and mesh side panels, making it comfortable and designed for movement.

More about Tommy DeVito of the New York Giants

DeVito was signed as an undrafted free agent this spring to serve as the third quarterback on the roster behind Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. Jones is currently on the injured reserve, while Taylor returned from an injury but now sits behind DeVito on the depth chart. New York is no longer in legitimate playoff contention, but that has not stopped DeVito from rapidly gaining popularity among Giants fans.

He had his best performance in a win at Washington on Nov. 19, completing 18 of 26 passes for 246 yards and three touchdowns. DeVito has thrown for at least 150 yards in all three games since then, and he has not thrown an interception since Nov. 12. The rookie who grew up near MetLife Stadium was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week following a win over Green Bay in early December.

