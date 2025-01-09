The Rangers traded Festa to the Cubs on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.

Festa was pushed off the Rangers' 40-man roster Monday to make room for new acquisition Chris Martin, but will reclaim a 40-man spot upon moving to Chicago. The 31-year-old righty finished 2024 with a 5.70 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 23.2 total innings between the Mets and Rangers, and he'll now attempt to make the Cubs' bullpen as a low-leverage arm during spring training. Miles Mastrobuoni was DFA'd in a corresponding move.