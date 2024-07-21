Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Glasnow (back) will start Thursday's game against the Giants, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Glasnow was trending toward returning to start Wednesday's game, but it'll be Clayton Kershaw (shoulder) on the mound instead, pushing Glasnow's start to Thursday. Glasnow threw 58 pitches across three simulated innings Friday, so it's likely he will be on a pitch count for his first start since July 5. The 30-year-old has a 3.47 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP with 143 strikeouts across 109.0 innings this season.