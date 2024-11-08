Glasnow said in an interview on Foul Territory TV in late October that he had imaging on his right elbow recently and "it looks like it's fully healed."

Glasnow also mentioned that he planned to throw twice per week throughout the offseason rather than taking an extended break as he has done in the past, with the goal being to "try to get my tissue used to that workload." The righty's final appearance for the Dodgers this season came on Aug. 11 and imaging after a setback in September showed a sprain. While the early offseason prognosis appears positive, Glasnow still has a long ways to go before he's out of the woods.