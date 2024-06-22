Arraez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 9-5 win over the Brewers.

Arraez entered Friday with just four hits over his last six games, an unusual lack of production for the contact-heavy infielder. He made an impact with his lone knock Friday, sparking the Padres' comeback push with a fifth-inning blast. Over 76 games between the Padres and the Marlins this year, he's slashing .314/.349/.385 with two homers, 21 RBI, 43 runs scored, 15 doubles, a triple and three stolen bases. He's the only player in the majors with over 100 hits so far in 2024, but much of that has been his usual empty average, as he offers little in the way of power or speed and won't generate many RBI as a leadoff hitter.