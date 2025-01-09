Arraez and the Padres agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract Thursday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Arraez will receive a raise of nearly $3.5 million for his final year of arbitration eligibility in 2025. The 27-year-old took a step back in 2024 with a .314/.346/.392 slash line in 150 games between Miami and San Diego, though he still won the National League batting title for the second straight season. Arraez underwent surgery in October to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, but he's expected to enter spring training at full health.