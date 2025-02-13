Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller said Thursday that he sees Arraez as the team's first baseman this season, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mike Shildt also added of Arraez and Jake Cronenworth that "they're everyday guys that'll be on the field," implying that Arraez is expected to be the everyday first baseman rather than the designated hitter. Cronenworth, meanwhile, is expected to settle in at second base. The Padres don't currently have a clear favorite for DH duties, but they could use the spot to rotate players or potentially acquire some help from outside the organization.