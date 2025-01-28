Ball won't return to Monday's game against the Lakers due to a sprained left ankle.

Ball went down in the second quarter of Monday's contest and was ruled out shortly thereafter. The star point guard posted seven points (2-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one assist and one steal in nine minutes before heading back to the locker room. Ball can be considered questionable at best for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn until the team provides another update. Vasilije Micic and Seth Curry are candidates for a bump in minutes with Ball sidelined.