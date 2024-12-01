Simmons has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Magic with a left knee contusion, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports. He tallied zero points (0-1 FG), five assists, two rebounds and one steal across 12 minutes.

Simmons played 12 minutes during the first half but stayed on the bench until being ruled out during the fourth quarter. The 28-year-old's next chance to feature will come Monday against the Bulls, though he'll likely remain out as it's the second day of a back-to-back set.