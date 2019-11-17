Freeman is excepted to handle a smaller role than normal out of the backfield Sunday against the Vikings with the Broncos planning to feature Phillip Lindsay more prominently, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Denver has deployed a fairly even distribution of the workload between Freeman and Lindsay all season, with the latter playing between 40 and 56 percent of the offensive snaps and topping out at 25 touches and the former handling snap shares between 47 and 63 percent and maxing out at 19 touches. Freeman (4.0 yards per carry) has been far less efficient on the ground than Lindsay (4.9 YPC), however, which could provide an explanation behind the Broncos' supposed plan to feature the Lindsay more in Week 11. Freeman's fantasy utility this week was already capped due to a tough matchup against a Minnesota team that ranks in the top half of the NFL in both rushing defense and scoring defense, but the potential of him falling out a timeshare arrangement diminishes his prospects further.