Crozier (undisclosed) has landed on the Broncos' injured reserve, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The Broncos waived Crozier with an injury settlement after he was injured in the Browns' preseason finale. He has since gone unclaimed. Now he will spend his season on the sidelines unless an injury settlement is reached.

