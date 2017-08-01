Auclair impressed while taking the majority of his snaps with the second-team offense Monday, Joe Kania of the team's official site reports.

The undrafted free agent from Laval University in Quebec has been flashing since OTAs, where he opened eyes for his work in the passing game. However, it's been his blocking that's stood out early in training camp, with Auclair enjoying a particularly strong day Monday. The tight end depth chart is a deep one in Tampa, but Auclair's impressive measurables (6-foot-6, 254 pounds) could make him one of the surprises of preseason if he's able to carry his offseason success into game action.