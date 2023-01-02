Fournette rushed 10 times for 28 yards and secured all four targets for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Fournette's production left plenty to be desired from an efficiency standpoint, and he also logged two fewer touches than rookie backfield mate Rachaad White. Nevertheless, as recent weeks have shown, either back can set the pace in that regard in any given game, and it remains to be seen what the usage of each will be in the Week 18 road clash against the Falcons.