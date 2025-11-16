Chiefs' Elijah Mitchell: Active versus Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell is active for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
With Isiah Pacheco (knee) inactive, Brashard Smith and Mitchell are on hand to work behind Kareem Hunt on Sunday. Mitchell is thus slated to make his season debut with the Chiefs, while Clyde Edwards-Helaire was not elevated from the team's practice squad ahead of Week 11 action.
