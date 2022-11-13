Elliott, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Green Bay, may be held out if there's any uncertainty after testing his knee in warmups, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Elliott participated in practice all week but was limited. This report is in contrast to statements from both team owner Jerry Jones and backfield mate Tony Pollard who both said they though Elliott would play. We may not know Elliott's status until inactives are announced ahead of Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.