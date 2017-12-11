Ajayi carried 15 times for 78 yards and caught one pass for an additional two yards during Sunday's 43-35 win over the Rams.

Ajayi led the team in carries and rushing yardage in this one, with the other backs totaling just 36 yards on 13 totes. His long gain went for 19 yards, but he spent most of the afternoon accumulating tough yards in between the tackles. Fresh off his largest workload as an Eagle, Ajayi could all experience an increase in usage next week against the Giants if Carson Wentz (knee) is forced to miss time with an injury he sustained late in this game.