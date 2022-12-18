Allgeier rushed 17 times for 139 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for minus-3 yards in the Falcons' 21-18 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

The rookie running back put together a career-best performance in the close loss, one that was highlighted by a game-long 43-yard scamper. Allgeier also recorded only his second career rushing touchdown on a five-yard run to cap off the first drive of the second half. Allgeier notably outpaced backfield mate Cordarrelle Patterson by three carries, and it remains to be seen if Sunday's performance continues to afford Allgeier the bigger share of the workload in a Week 16 road matchup against the Ravens.