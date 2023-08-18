Finding league winners is one of the most important things you can do and we're here to pinpoint the breakout wide receivers that can help you win your leagues. It's wide receiver week here at CBS Sports, and we're taking a deep dive into the position. Receivers have now become the dominant position for Fantasy managers in PPR, and we want to make sure you're covered on Draft Day.

With that in mind, here are seven of my favorite wide receiver breakouts, and we'll focus on sleepers and busts this week as well. For this column, we'll look at wide receivers who have the chance to outperform their CBS Sports Average Draft Position as of August 15.

These are wide receivers I want on my roster, and hopefully many of them will turn into difference makers this season.

Garrett Wilson NYJ • WR • #17 TAR 147 REC 83 REC YDs 1103 REC TD 4 FL 1 View Profile

Wilson's CBS ADP is 28.3, which puts him in Round 3. I'm drafting him in Round 2 in all leagues, and I would consider him in the top 15 overall in PPR. I love the potential for the second-year receiver. The addition of Aaron Rodgers as the quarterback for the Jets should help Wilson become a star. It's fun to look at how well Wilson did last season whenever he didn't have Zach Wilson under center. In seven games with Joe Flacco or Mike White, Garrett Wilson averaged 17.6 PPR points per game, including three outings with at least 24 PPR points. At that average, he would have been the No. 7 PPR receiver in 2022. There is plenty of competition for targets with Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, Randall Cobb and Corey Davis all competing for Rodgers' attention, along with the tight ends and running backs, but Wilson should stand out above the rest. He has top-five upside in his sophomore campaign.

Chris Olave NO • WR • #12 TAR 119 REC 72 REC YDs 1042 REC TD 4 FL 2 View Profile

Olave's CBS ADP is 43.1, but you should target him in early Round 3 in PPR. We'll see how Olave does with a new quarterback in Derek Carr and (hopefully) playing a full season alongside Michael Thomas. But Olave should be the star of this passing game. Carr is an upgrade over Andy Dalton, which is a plus for Olave, who averaged 12.9 PPR points per game in 2022. But he left a lot of production on the field. He was sixth in the NFL in air yards among wide receivers (1,686), seventh in targets per route run (targeted on 31.2 percent of his routes) and sixth in yards per route run (2.73). Prior to Week 13, Olave was actually No. 10 among all wide receivers in targets (92) and receiving yards (822) and 15th in receptions (56). At that time, he was on pace for 143 targets, 87 catches and 1,270 yards, but he struggled down the stretch while dealing with a hamstring injury. He will hopefully maximize his potential in Year 2, and he has top-10 upside this year.

Christian Watson GB • WR • #9 TAR 66 REC 41 REC YDs 611 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Jordan Love is going to surprise people this season as the new quarterback in Green Bay, and a big reason why is his young receiving corps of Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Luke Musgrave. Watson is the leader of the pack, and you should plan to draft him as early as Round 4 in the majority of leagues, which is ahead of his CBS ADP at 55.3. Watson showed flashes of his potential in 2022 when he had a four-game stretch from Weeks 10-13 with at least 20 PPR points in each outing, and he also had 18 PPR points in Week 18. In each of those games he had at least six targets, and only twice did he fail to score 18 PPR points when he had that much work (one of those games was Week 16 at Miami when he left with a hip injury). If Love isn't a disaster, Watson has the chance to be a top 15 Fantasy receiver in all leagues.

Jerry Jeudy DEN • WR • #10 TAR 100 REC 67 REC YDs 972 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

The entire Broncos offense felt like a bust last season, and Jeudy was no exception. He averaged 13.1 PPR points per game, but he missed two games and parts of others and failed to post consistent production. That is, until the end of the year when he averaged 19.4 PPR points per game over his final five outings. He had at least eight targets and six catches in four of those games, and he finally looked like the No. 1 receiver the Broncos and Fantasy managers have been waiting for since he was a first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. This year, with Sean Payton at head coach, a revamped offensive line and a seemingly rejuvenated Russell Wilson, Jeudy should finally deliver his best year in the NFL. And he might benefit with the unfortunate injury suffered by Tim Patrick (Achilles) in training camp. I would draft Jeudy in early Round 4, but I love him as a top 15 Fantasy receiver at his CBS ADP of 56.6.

Drake London ATL • WR • #5 TAR 117 REC 72 REC YDs 866 REC TD 4 FL 3 View Profile

Desmond Ridder started the final four games in 2022 for the Falcons, and London's production was much improved. In those four games against New Orleans, Baltimore, Arizona and Tampa Bay, London averaged 13.3 PPR points per game (he averaged 10.1 points per game overall for the season) with 36 targets for 25 catches and 333 yards. He didn't score a touchdown, but nine targets per game was fun to see. Keep in mind that only 10 receivers in 2022 averaged at least nine targets per game -- Ja'Marr Chase (11.3 targets per game), Cooper Kupp (10.9), Justin Jefferson (10.8), Davante Adams (10.6), DeAndre Hopkins (10.7), Tyreek Hill (10.0), Stefon Diggs (9.6), Chris Godwin (9.5), CeeDee Lamb (9.2) and Amon-Ra St. Brown (9.1) -- so that's elite company for London if he can keep that up with Ridder. However, Kyle Pitts (knee) was out for that stretch, and hopefully Ridder and this Atlanta passing game can support two standout receiving options, as well as Bijan Robinson. I'm counting on that to happen, and London is worth drafting as early as Round 5 in the majority of leagues, even though his ADP is at 77.5.

Jahan Dotson WAS • WR • #1 TAR 61 REC 35 REC YDs 523 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Dotson started his season strong in Washington's first preseason game against Cleveland when he caught both of his targets for 30 yards and a touchdown, including a 26-yard strike from Sam Howell. Performances like that are going to help Dotson live up to his word when he said in training camp "I feel like this is my breakout year." And that breakout might have started at the end of last year. Over his final five games, Dotson had 21 catches for 344 yards and three touchdowns on 35 targets, and he scored at least 16 PPR points in three of those outings. In his lone start with Howell in Week 18 against Dallas, Dotson had three catches for 72 yards on four targets. While Dotson should once again play second fiddle to Terry McLaurin, this will hopefully be a 1 and 1A situation. Dotson actually led the Commanders with seven receiving touchdowns last year despite missing five games with a hamstring injury. He's a great No. 3 Fantasy receiver to target coming into this season, and he could emerge as a starter in all leagues with a strong sophomore campaign. I target Dotson as early as Round 6, but his CBS ADP is a steal at 88.3

Addison ended up in a great spot when the Vikings drafted him at No. 23 overall. Minnesota was third in the NFL in pass attempts last year and moved on from Adam Thielen, who was No. 2 in targets with 107. Now, Addison will have to be more involved than Thielen to have a breakout campaign, and he shares the field with some high-end talent in Justin Jefferson and T.J. Hockenson. But Addison in Year 1 should be an upgrade over the 32-year-old Thielen, and the rookie from USC should make plenty of plays for Kirk Cousins. In three seasons at Pitt and USC, Addison had 219 catches for 3,134 yards and 29 touchdowns. And over the past two years, he averaged nearly 100 yards and one touchdown per game. I plan to draft Addison in Round 7, and his CBS ADP is 91.9. Addison should emerge as a low-end starter in all leagues with enough targets in his rookie campaign.