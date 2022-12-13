christian-mccaffrey-usatsi-cbs-49ers.jpg
Week 14 was defined by injuries, so it's fitting that we couldn't get out of it without two more Monday nights. The more significant injury was to Kyler Murray's knee, an injury that the team reportedly fears will be a season-ender -- and potentially will linger into next season, if a torn ACL is confirmed. That's a bummer for Murray, and a downgrade for the Cardinals offense, but the more impactful injury Monday night for Fantasy championships might have been to Rhamondre Stevenson

Stevenson exited the game after just three carries and two catches, potentially costing countless Fantasy players a shot at the playoffs. And, if his absence lingers into Week 15, that takes a top-10 running back out of commission -- and potentially makes Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris the most sought-after waiver-wire targets for Week 15. 

It remains to be seen whether this injury will have that kind of impact, but it's going to be worth keeping a very close eye on reports about Stevenson's status in the coming days, obviously. 

 

usatsi-khalil-herbert-bears.jpg
Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

With Murray's injury, you might need some QB help, and the top options on waivers this week look like quarterbacks. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 15:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

  1. Mike White, QB, Jets (56%) -- It looks like White is going to be able to play through his rib injuries, and he's been pretty good so far, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt through three starts -- he's been held back by a lack of touchdowns the past two weeks. He's got a chance to change that in what could be a shootout with the Lions this week, and he's a viable starting option if you need one. 
  2. Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers (26%) -- I definitely prefer White to Purdy if only because he might throw the ball twice as often this week. The 49ers always want to run the ball, and that'll be especially true on a short week against a Seahawks defense that really struggles to stop the run. You'll need Purdy to be very efficient to be worth starting, and that's without Deebo Samuel
  3. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Chiefs (65%) -- The Chiefs offense has operated by generating a different tip of the spear every week, and it was McKinnon's turn in Week 14. That kind of production is theoretically feasible every week, as long as you understand you're chasing long odds and upside with him. 
  4. DJ Chark, WR, Lions (71%) -- Chark has consecutive games with 90-plus yards and seems to be a pretty good fit as the explosive No. 2 alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown. He won't hit on big plays every week, but with this current role he's on, he's a useful upside WR3. 
  5. Evan Engram, TE, Jaguars (64%) -- Engram is unlikely to ever have a good of a week as Week 14 was -- it was the 25th-highest single-game PPR point total by a tight end ever. But he's been a viable starter for much of the season, with demonstrated upside to match basically anyone's. That belongs in someone's lineup this week. 

📈Week 15 Rankings📉

usatsi-mark-andrews-lamar-jackson-ravens.jpg
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. USATSI

Here are my initial rankings for Week 15 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Quarterbacks

  1. Patrick Mahomes @HOU
  2. Jalen Hurts @CHI
  3. Josh Allen vs. MIA
  4. Justin Fields vs. PHI
  5. Justin Herbert vs. TEN
  6. Dak Prescott @JAX
  7. Joe Burrow @TB
  8. Trevor Lawrence vs. DAL
  9. Kirk Cousins vs. IND
  10. Geno Smith vs. SF
  11. Tua Tagovailoa @BUF
  12. Tom Brady vs. CIN
  13. Derek Carr vs. NE
  14. Deshaun Watson vs. BAL
  15. Daniel Jones @WAS
  16. Mike White vs. DET
  17. Jared Goff @NYJ
  18. Aaron Rodgers vs. LAR
  19. Taylor Heinicke vs. NYG
  20. Brock Purdy @SEA
  21. Colt McCoy @DEN
  22. Andy Dalton vs. ATL
  23. Baker Mayfield @GB
  24. Mitchell Trubisky @CAR
  25. Brett Rypien vs. ARI
  26. Mac Jones @LV
  27. Ryan Tannehill @LAC
  28. Matt Ryan @MIN
  29. Davis Mills vs. KC
  30. Sam Darnold vs. PIT
  31. Anthony Brown @CLE
  32. Desmond RIdder @NO

Running backs

  1. Austin Ekeler vs. TEN
  2. Christian McCaffrey @SEA
  3. Josh Jacobs vs. NE
  4. Jonathan Taylor @MIN
  5. Derrick Henry @LAC
  6. Dalvin Cook vs. IND
  7. Joe Mixon @TB
  8. Aaron Jones vs. LAR
  9. James Conner @DEN
  10. Saquon Barkley @WAS
  11. Tony Pollard @JAX
  12. David Montgomery vs. PHI
  13. Nick Chubb vs. BAL
  14. Travis Etienne vs. DAL
  15. Miles Sanders @CHI
  16. Zonovan Knight vs. DET
  17. Rachaad White vs. CIN
  18. Alvin Kamara vs. ATL
  19. Ezekiel Elliott @JAX
  20. Najee Harris @CAR
  21. Raheem Mostert @BUF
  22. Dameon Pierce vs. KC
  23. D'Andre Swift @NYJ
  24. Leonard Fournette vs. CIN
  25. Antonio Gibson vs. NYG
  26. Devin Singletary vs. MIA
  27. Latavius Murray vs. ARI
  28. AJ Dillon vs. LAR
  29. Jerick McKinnon @HOU
  30. Isiah Pacheco @HOU
  31. D'Onta Foreman vs. PIT
  32. Cordarrelle Patterson @NO
  33. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. NYG
  34. J.K. Dobbins @CLE
  35. Cam Akers @GB
  36. Chuba Hubbard vs. PIT
  37. Jamaal Williams @NYJ
  38. Michael Carter vs. DET
  39. Kareem Hunt vs. BAL
  40. Gus Edwards @CLE
  41. Tyler Allgeier @NO
  42. Travis Homer vs. SF
  43. Kyren Williams @GB
  44. Samaje Perine @TB
  45. Rex Burkhead vs. KC
  46. Mike Boone vs. ARI
  47. Dontrell Hilliard @LAC
  48. Deon Jackson @MIN
  49. Joshua Kelley vs. TEN
  50. Jordan Mason @SEA
  51. Alexander Mattison vs. IND
  52. Justin Jackson @NYJ
  53. Nyheim Hines vs. MIA
  54. Keaontay Ingram @DEN
  55. James Cook vs. MIA
  56. Matt Breida @WAS
  57. Jamycal Hasty vs. DAL
  58. Kenneth Gainwell @CHI
  59. Boston Scott @CHI
  60. Jaylen Warren @CAR

Wide receivers

  1. Justin Jefferson vs. IND
  2. Tyreek Hill @BUF
  3. Ja'Marr Chase @TB
  4. Stefon Diggs vs. MIA
  5. Davante Adams vs. NE
  6. A.J. Brown @CHI
  7. Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYJ
  8. DeAndre Hopkins @DEN
  9. CeeDee Lamb @JAX
  10. Chris Godwin vs. CIN
  11. Keenan Allen vs. TEN
  12. Tyler Lockett vs. SF
  13. Terry McLaurin vs. NYG
  14. DK Metcalf vs. SF
  15. Chris Olave vs. ATL
  16. DeVonta Smith @CHI
  17. Christian Kirk vs. DAL
  18. Amari Cooper vs. BAL
  19. Christian Watson vs. LAR
  20. Mike Williams vs. TEN
  21. Garrett Wilson vs. DET
  22. Jerry Jeudy vs. ARI
  23. Brandon Aiyuk @SEA
  24. Mike Evans vs. CIN
  25. Diontae Johnson @CAR
  26. Jaylen Waddle @BUF
  27. Marquise Brown @DEN
  28. JuJu Smith-Schuster @HOU
  29. Michael Pittman @MIN
  30. Zay Jones vs. DAL
  31. Curtis Samuel vs. NYG
  32. Adam Thielen vs. IND
  33. Drake London @NO
  34. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. BAL
  35. Allen Lazard vs. LAR
  36. Michael Gallup @JAX
  37. D.J. Chark @NYJ
  38. Darius Slayton @WAS
  39. D.J. Moore vs. PIT
  40. Gabe Davis vs. MIA
  41. Chris Moore vs. KC
  42. Mack Hollins vs. NE
  43. George Pickens @CAR
  44. Jarvis Landry vs. ATL
  45. DeMarcus Robinson @CLE
  46. Parris Campbell @MIN
  47. Josh Palmer vs. TEN
  48. Noah Brown @JAX
  49. Marvin Jones vs. DAL
  50. Robert Woods @LAC
  51. Elijah Moore vs. DET
  52. Ben Skowronek @GB
  53. Josh Reynolds @NYJ
  54. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @HOU
  55. Skyy Moore @HOU
  56. Alec Pierce @MIN
  57. Van Jefferson @GB
  58. KJ Osborn vs. IND
  59. Greg Dortch @DEN
  60. Chase Claypool vs. PHI

Tight ends

  1. Travis Kelce @HOU
  2. TJ Hockenson vs. IND
  3. Mark Andrews @CLE
  4. Dallas Goedert @CHI
  5. Pat Freiermuth @CAR
  6. David Njoku vs. BAL
  7. Dalton Schultz @JAX
  8. Greg Dulcich vs. ARI
  9. Evan Engram vs. DAL
  10. George Kittle @SEA
  11. Darren Waller vs. NE
  12. Gerald Everett vs. TEN
  13. Cole Kmet vs. PHI
  14. Tyler Higbee @GB
  15. Tyler Conklin vs. DET
  16. Robert Tonyan vs. LAR
  17. Daniel Bellinger @WAS
  18. Trey McBride @DEN
  19. Chigoziem Okonkwo @LAC
  20. Noah Fant vs. SF
  21. Dawson Knox vs. MIA
  22. Hunter Henry @LV
  23. Juwan Johnson vs. ATL
  24. Taysom Hill vs. ATL

Top-125 Flex Rankings

  1. Austin Ekeler vs. TEN
  2. Justin Jefferson vs. IND
  3. Christian McCaffrey @SEA
  4. Josh Jacobs vs. NE
  5. Jonathan Taylor @MIN
  6. Tyreek Hill @BUF
  7. Ja'Marr Chase @TB
  8. Stefon Diggs vs. MIA
  9. Derrick Henry @LAC
  10. Davante Adams vs. NE
  11. A.J. Brown @CHI
  12. Dalvin Cook vs. IND
  13. Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYJ
  14. Travis Kelce @HOU
  15. Joe Mixon @TB
  16. DeAndre Hopkins @DEN
  17. CeeDee Lamb @JAX
  18. Aaron Jones vs. LAR
  19. Chris Godwin vs. CIN
  20. Keenan Allen vs. TEN
  21. James Conner @DEN
  22. Saquon Barkley @WAS
  23. Tony Pollard @JAX
  24. David Montgomery vs. PHI
  25. Tyler Lockett vs. SF
  26. Nick Chubb vs. BAL
  27. Terry McLaurin vs. NYG
  28. Travis Etienne vs. DAL
  29. DK Metcalf vs. SF
  30. Miles Sanders @CHI
  31. Chris Olave vs. ATL
  32. Zonovan Knight vs. DET
  33. Rachaad White vs. CIN
  34. DeVonta Smith @CHI
  35. Alvin Kamara vs. ATL
  36. Ezekiel Elliott @JAX
  37. Christian Kirk vs. DAL
  38. Najee Harris @CAR
  39. Amari Cooper vs. BAL
  40. Brandon Aiyuk @SEA
  41. Mike Williams vs. TEN
  42. Garrett Wilson vs. DET
  43. Jerry Jeudy vs. ARI
  44. Mike Evans vs. CIN
  45. Diontae Johnson @CAR
  46. Jaylen Waddle @BUF
  47. Raheem Mostert @BUF
  48. Dameon Pierce vs. KC
  49. Marquise Brown @DEN
  50. JuJu Smith-Schuster @HOU
  51. Michael Pittman @MIN
  52. D'Andre Swift @NYJ
  53. Zay Jones vs. DAL
  54. TJ Hockenson vs. IND
  55. Leonard Fournette vs. CIN
  56. Christian Watson vs. LAR
  57. Antonio Gibson vs. NYG
  58. Devin Singletary vs. MIA
  59. Curtis Samuel vs. NYG
  60. Latavius Murray vs. ARI
  61. AJ Dillon vs. LAR
  62. Adam Thielen vs. IND
  63. Drake London @NO
  64. Mark Andrews @CLE
  65. Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. BAL
  66. Jerick McKinnon @HOU
  67. Dallas Goedert @CHI
  68. Isiah Pacheco @HOU
  69. Pat Freiermuth @CAR
  70. David Njoku vs. BAL
  71. Allen Lazard vs. LAR
  72. Dalton Schultz @JAX
  73. D'Onta Foreman vs. PIT
  74. George Kittle @SEA
  75. Michael Gallup @JAX
  76. D.J. Chark @NYJ
  77. Cordarrelle Patterson @NO
  78. Darius Slayton @WAS
  79. Brian Robinson Jr. vs. NYG
  80. Greg Dortch @DEN
  81. Greg Dulcich vs. ARI
  82. Evan Engram vs. DAL
  83. D.J. Moore vs. PIT
  84. Gabe Davis vs. MIA
  85. Gerald Everett vs. TEN
  86. Chris Moore vs. KC
  87. J.K. Dobbins @CLE
  88. Mack Hollins vs. NE
  89. Cam Akers @GB
  90. Cole Kmet vs. PHI
  91. Chuba Hubbard vs. PIT
  92. Jamaal Williams @NYJ
  93. George Pickens @CAR
  94. Jarvis Landry vs. ATL
  95. Tyler Higbee @GB
  96. Michael Carter vs. DET
  97. Kareem Hunt vs. BAL
  98. Gus Edwards @CLE
  99. DeMarcus Robinson @CLE
  100. Parris Campbell @MIN
  101. Darren Waller vs. NE
  102. Josh Palmer vs. TEN
  103. Noah Brown @JAX
  104. Tyler Allgeier @NO
  105. Tyler Conklin vs. DET
  106. Marvin Jones vs. DAL
  107. Travis Homer vs. SF
  108. Robert Tonyan vs. LAR
  109. Robert Woods @LAC
  110. Elijah Moore vs. DET
  111. Ben Skowronek @GB
  112. Josh Reynolds @NYJ
  113. Marquez Valdes-Scantling @HOU
  114. Kyren Williams @GB
  115. Skyy Moore @HOU
  116. Daniel Bellinger @WAS
  117. Samaje Perine @TB
  118. Rex Burkhead vs. KC
  119. Alec Pierce @MIN
  120. Trey McBride @DEN
  121. Mike Boone vs. ARI
  122. Chigoziem Okonkwo @LAC
  123. Noah Fant vs. SF
  124. Van Jefferson @GB
  125. Dawson Knox vs. MIA