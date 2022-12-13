Week 14 was defined by injuries, so it's fitting that we couldn't get out of it without two more Monday nights. The more significant injury was to Kyler Murray's knee, an injury that the team reportedly fears will be a season-ender -- and potentially will linger into next season, if a torn ACL is confirmed. That's a bummer for Murray, and a downgrade for the Cardinals offense, but the more impactful injury Monday night for Fantasy championships might have been to Rhamondre Stevenson.

Stevenson exited the game after just three carries and two catches, potentially costing countless Fantasy players a shot at the playoffs. And, if his absence lingers into Week 15, that takes a top-10 running back out of commission -- and potentially makes Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris the most sought-after waiver-wire targets for Week 15.

It remains to be seen whether this injury will have that kind of impact, but it's going to be worth keeping a very close eye on reports about Stevenson's status in the coming days, obviously. So make sure you tune in to Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET today and every day this week as we talk about the latest injuries and storylines, and for more help locking in your waiver-wire claims make sure you're subscribed to the FFT YouTube channel, where we'll be taking your questions live starting at 8 p.m tonight -- and we'll have like Q&As on the YouTube channel Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning, too.

Plus, if you have other questions you need answered, send them my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com -- tomorrow's newsletter will feature answers to some of your biggest questions heading into the playoffs. Here's what the rest of today's newsletter has in store for you:

➕Top Week 15 Waiver Wire Targets

📈Week 15 Rankings First Look📉

➕Top Week 15 Waiver Wire Targets

Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) runs against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

With Murray's injury, you might need some QB help, and the top options on waivers this week look like quarterbacks. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 15:

Jamey Eisenberg's top targets

Mike White, QB, Jets (56%) -- It looks like White is going to be able to play through his rib injuries, and he's been pretty good so far, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt through three starts -- he's been held back by a lack of touchdowns the past two weeks. He's got a chance to change that in what could be a shootout with the Lions this week, and he's a viable starting option if you need one. Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers (26%) -- I definitely prefer White to Purdy if only because he might throw the ball twice as often this week. The 49ers always want to run the ball, and that'll be especially true on a short week against a Seahawks defense that really struggles to stop the run. You'll need Purdy to be very efficient to be worth starting, and that's without Deebo Samuel. Jerick McKinnon, RB, Chiefs (65%) -- The Chiefs offense has operated by generating a different tip of the spear every week, and it was McKinnon's turn in Week 14. That kind of production is theoretically feasible every week, as long as you understand you're chasing long odds and upside with him. DJ Chark, WR, Lions (71%) -- Chark has consecutive games with 90-plus yards and seems to be a pretty good fit as the explosive No. 2 alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown. He won't hit on big plays every week, but with this current role he's on, he's a useful upside WR3. Evan Engram, TE, Jaguars (64%) -- Engram is unlikely to ever have a good of a week as Week 14 was -- it was the 25th-highest single-game PPR point total by a tight end ever. But he's been a viable starter for much of the season, with demonstrated upside to match basically anyone's. That belongs in someone's lineup this week.

📈Week 15 Rankings📉

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 02: Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. USATSI

Here are my initial rankings for Week 15 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:

Top-125 Flex Rankings