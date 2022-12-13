Week 14 was defined by injuries, so it's fitting that we couldn't get out of it without two more Monday nights. The more significant injury was to Kyler Murray's knee, an injury that the team reportedly fears will be a season-ender -- and potentially will linger into next season, if a torn ACL is confirmed. That's a bummer for Murray, and a downgrade for the Cardinals offense, but the more impactful injury Monday night for Fantasy championships might have been to Rhamondre Stevenson.
Stevenson exited the game after just three carries and two catches, potentially costing countless Fantasy players a shot at the playoffs. And, if his absence lingers into Week 15, that takes a top-10 running back out of commission -- and potentially makes Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris the most sought-after waiver-wire targets for Week 15.
It remains to be seen whether this injury will have that kind of impact, but it's going to be worth keeping a very close eye on reports about Stevenson's status in the coming days, obviously. So make sure you tune in to Fantasy Football Today on CBS Sports HQ at noon ET today and every day this week as we talk about the latest injuries and storylines, and for more help locking in your waiver-wire claims make sure you're subscribed to the FFT YouTube channel, where we'll be taking your questions live starting at 8 p.m tonight -- and we'll have like Q&As on the YouTube channel Thursday afternoon and Sunday morning, too.
Plus, if you have other questions you need answered, send them my way at Chris.Towers@ViacomCBS.com -- tomorrow's newsletter will feature answers to some of your biggest questions heading into the playoffs. Here's what the rest of today's newsletter has in store for you:
- ➕Top Week 15 Waiver Wire Targets
- 📈Week 15 Rankings First Look📉
➕Top Week 15 Waiver Wire Targets
With Murray's injury, you might need some QB help, and the top options on waivers this week look like quarterbacks. Here are Jamey Eisenberg's top targets on waivers for Week 15:
Jamey Eisenberg's top targets
- Mike White, QB, Jets (56%) -- It looks like White is going to be able to play through his rib injuries, and he's been pretty good so far, averaging 7.4 yards per attempt through three starts -- he's been held back by a lack of touchdowns the past two weeks. He's got a chance to change that in what could be a shootout with the Lions this week, and he's a viable starting option if you need one.
- Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers (26%) -- I definitely prefer White to Purdy if only because he might throw the ball twice as often this week. The 49ers always want to run the ball, and that'll be especially true on a short week against a Seahawks defense that really struggles to stop the run. You'll need Purdy to be very efficient to be worth starting, and that's without Deebo Samuel.
- Jerick McKinnon, RB, Chiefs (65%) -- The Chiefs offense has operated by generating a different tip of the spear every week, and it was McKinnon's turn in Week 14. That kind of production is theoretically feasible every week, as long as you understand you're chasing long odds and upside with him.
- DJ Chark, WR, Lions (71%) -- Chark has consecutive games with 90-plus yards and seems to be a pretty good fit as the explosive No. 2 alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown. He won't hit on big plays every week, but with this current role he's on, he's a useful upside WR3.
- Evan Engram, TE, Jaguars (64%) -- Engram is unlikely to ever have a good of a week as Week 14 was -- it was the 25th-highest single-game PPR point total by a tight end ever. But he's been a viable starter for much of the season, with demonstrated upside to match basically anyone's. That belongs in someone's lineup this week.
📈Week 15 Rankings📉
Here are my initial rankings for Week 15 at quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end. And those will be updated throughout the week, so make sure you keep them handy for when you're setting your lineups. These are all for PPR leagues:
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes @HOU
- Jalen Hurts @CHI
- Josh Allen vs. MIA
- Justin Fields vs. PHI
- Justin Herbert vs. TEN
- Dak Prescott @JAX
- Joe Burrow @TB
- Trevor Lawrence vs. DAL
- Kirk Cousins vs. IND
- Geno Smith vs. SF
- Tua Tagovailoa @BUF
- Tom Brady vs. CIN
- Derek Carr vs. NE
- Deshaun Watson vs. BAL
- Daniel Jones @WAS
- Mike White vs. DET
- Jared Goff @NYJ
- Aaron Rodgers vs. LAR
- Taylor Heinicke vs. NYG
- Brock Purdy @SEA
- Colt McCoy @DEN
- Andy Dalton vs. ATL
- Baker Mayfield @GB
- Mitchell Trubisky @CAR
- Brett Rypien vs. ARI
- Mac Jones @LV
- Ryan Tannehill @LAC
- Matt Ryan @MIN
- Davis Mills vs. KC
- Sam Darnold vs. PIT
- Anthony Brown @CLE
- Desmond RIdder @NO
Running backs
- Austin Ekeler vs. TEN
- Christian McCaffrey @SEA
- Josh Jacobs vs. NE
- Jonathan Taylor @MIN
- Derrick Henry @LAC
- Dalvin Cook vs. IND
- Joe Mixon @TB
- Aaron Jones vs. LAR
- James Conner @DEN
- Saquon Barkley @WAS
- Tony Pollard @JAX
- David Montgomery vs. PHI
- Nick Chubb vs. BAL
- Travis Etienne vs. DAL
- Miles Sanders @CHI
- Zonovan Knight vs. DET
- Rachaad White vs. CIN
- Alvin Kamara vs. ATL
- Ezekiel Elliott @JAX
- Najee Harris @CAR
- Raheem Mostert @BUF
- Dameon Pierce vs. KC
- D'Andre Swift @NYJ
- Leonard Fournette vs. CIN
- Antonio Gibson vs. NYG
- Devin Singletary vs. MIA
- Latavius Murray vs. ARI
- AJ Dillon vs. LAR
- Jerick McKinnon @HOU
- Isiah Pacheco @HOU
- D'Onta Foreman vs. PIT
- Cordarrelle Patterson @NO
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. NYG
- J.K. Dobbins @CLE
- Cam Akers @GB
- Chuba Hubbard vs. PIT
- Jamaal Williams @NYJ
- Michael Carter vs. DET
- Kareem Hunt vs. BAL
- Gus Edwards @CLE
- Tyler Allgeier @NO
- Travis Homer vs. SF
- Kyren Williams @GB
- Samaje Perine @TB
- Rex Burkhead vs. KC
- Mike Boone vs. ARI
- Dontrell Hilliard @LAC
- Deon Jackson @MIN
- Joshua Kelley vs. TEN
- Jordan Mason @SEA
- Alexander Mattison vs. IND
- Justin Jackson @NYJ
- Nyheim Hines vs. MIA
- Keaontay Ingram @DEN
- James Cook vs. MIA
- Matt Breida @WAS
- Jamycal Hasty vs. DAL
- Kenneth Gainwell @CHI
- Boston Scott @CHI
- Jaylen Warren @CAR
Wide receivers
- Justin Jefferson vs. IND
- Tyreek Hill @BUF
- Ja'Marr Chase @TB
- Stefon Diggs vs. MIA
- Davante Adams vs. NE
- A.J. Brown @CHI
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYJ
- DeAndre Hopkins @DEN
- CeeDee Lamb @JAX
- Chris Godwin vs. CIN
- Keenan Allen vs. TEN
- Tyler Lockett vs. SF
- Terry McLaurin vs. NYG
- DK Metcalf vs. SF
- Chris Olave vs. ATL
- DeVonta Smith @CHI
- Christian Kirk vs. DAL
- Amari Cooper vs. BAL
- Christian Watson vs. LAR
- Mike Williams vs. TEN
- Garrett Wilson vs. DET
- Jerry Jeudy vs. ARI
- Brandon Aiyuk @SEA
- Mike Evans vs. CIN
- Diontae Johnson @CAR
- Jaylen Waddle @BUF
- Marquise Brown @DEN
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @HOU
- Michael Pittman @MIN
- Zay Jones vs. DAL
- Curtis Samuel vs. NYG
- Adam Thielen vs. IND
- Drake London @NO
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. BAL
- Allen Lazard vs. LAR
- Michael Gallup @JAX
- D.J. Chark @NYJ
- Darius Slayton @WAS
- D.J. Moore vs. PIT
- Gabe Davis vs. MIA
- Chris Moore vs. KC
- Mack Hollins vs. NE
- George Pickens @CAR
- Jarvis Landry vs. ATL
- DeMarcus Robinson @CLE
- Parris Campbell @MIN
- Josh Palmer vs. TEN
- Noah Brown @JAX
- Marvin Jones vs. DAL
- Robert Woods @LAC
- Elijah Moore vs. DET
- Ben Skowronek @GB
- Josh Reynolds @NYJ
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @HOU
- Skyy Moore @HOU
- Alec Pierce @MIN
- Van Jefferson @GB
- KJ Osborn vs. IND
- Greg Dortch @DEN
- Chase Claypool vs. PHI
Tight ends
- Travis Kelce @HOU
- TJ Hockenson vs. IND
- Mark Andrews @CLE
- Dallas Goedert @CHI
- Pat Freiermuth @CAR
- David Njoku vs. BAL
- Dalton Schultz @JAX
- Greg Dulcich vs. ARI
- Evan Engram vs. DAL
- George Kittle @SEA
- Darren Waller vs. NE
- Gerald Everett vs. TEN
- Cole Kmet vs. PHI
- Tyler Higbee @GB
- Tyler Conklin vs. DET
- Robert Tonyan vs. LAR
- Daniel Bellinger @WAS
- Trey McBride @DEN
- Chigoziem Okonkwo @LAC
- Noah Fant vs. SF
- Dawson Knox vs. MIA
- Hunter Henry @LV
- Juwan Johnson vs. ATL
- Taysom Hill vs. ATL
Top-125 Flex Rankings
- Austin Ekeler vs. TEN
- Justin Jefferson vs. IND
- Christian McCaffrey @SEA
- Josh Jacobs vs. NE
- Jonathan Taylor @MIN
- Tyreek Hill @BUF
- Ja'Marr Chase @TB
- Stefon Diggs vs. MIA
- Derrick Henry @LAC
- Davante Adams vs. NE
- A.J. Brown @CHI
- Dalvin Cook vs. IND
- Amon-Ra St. Brown @NYJ
- Travis Kelce @HOU
- Joe Mixon @TB
- DeAndre Hopkins @DEN
- CeeDee Lamb @JAX
- Aaron Jones vs. LAR
- Chris Godwin vs. CIN
- Keenan Allen vs. TEN
- James Conner @DEN
- Saquon Barkley @WAS
- Tony Pollard @JAX
- David Montgomery vs. PHI
- Tyler Lockett vs. SF
- Nick Chubb vs. BAL
- Terry McLaurin vs. NYG
- Travis Etienne vs. DAL
- DK Metcalf vs. SF
- Miles Sanders @CHI
- Chris Olave vs. ATL
- Zonovan Knight vs. DET
- Rachaad White vs. CIN
- DeVonta Smith @CHI
- Alvin Kamara vs. ATL
- Ezekiel Elliott @JAX
- Christian Kirk vs. DAL
- Najee Harris @CAR
- Amari Cooper vs. BAL
- Brandon Aiyuk @SEA
- Mike Williams vs. TEN
- Garrett Wilson vs. DET
- Jerry Jeudy vs. ARI
- Mike Evans vs. CIN
- Diontae Johnson @CAR
- Jaylen Waddle @BUF
- Raheem Mostert @BUF
- Dameon Pierce vs. KC
- Marquise Brown @DEN
- JuJu Smith-Schuster @HOU
- Michael Pittman @MIN
- D'Andre Swift @NYJ
- Zay Jones vs. DAL
- TJ Hockenson vs. IND
- Leonard Fournette vs. CIN
- Christian Watson vs. LAR
- Antonio Gibson vs. NYG
- Devin Singletary vs. MIA
- Curtis Samuel vs. NYG
- Latavius Murray vs. ARI
- AJ Dillon vs. LAR
- Adam Thielen vs. IND
- Drake London @NO
- Mark Andrews @CLE
- Donovan Peoples-Jones vs. BAL
- Jerick McKinnon @HOU
- Dallas Goedert @CHI
- Isiah Pacheco @HOU
- Pat Freiermuth @CAR
- David Njoku vs. BAL
- Allen Lazard vs. LAR
- Dalton Schultz @JAX
- D'Onta Foreman vs. PIT
- George Kittle @SEA
- Michael Gallup @JAX
- D.J. Chark @NYJ
- Cordarrelle Patterson @NO
- Darius Slayton @WAS
- Brian Robinson Jr. vs. NYG
- Greg Dortch @DEN
- Greg Dulcich vs. ARI
- Evan Engram vs. DAL
- D.J. Moore vs. PIT
- Gabe Davis vs. MIA
- Gerald Everett vs. TEN
- Chris Moore vs. KC
- J.K. Dobbins @CLE
- Mack Hollins vs. NE
- Cam Akers @GB
- Cole Kmet vs. PHI
- Chuba Hubbard vs. PIT
- Jamaal Williams @NYJ
- George Pickens @CAR
- Jarvis Landry vs. ATL
- Tyler Higbee @GB
- Michael Carter vs. DET
- Kareem Hunt vs. BAL
- Gus Edwards @CLE
- DeMarcus Robinson @CLE
- Parris Campbell @MIN
- Darren Waller vs. NE
- Josh Palmer vs. TEN
- Noah Brown @JAX
- Tyler Allgeier @NO
- Tyler Conklin vs. DET
- Marvin Jones vs. DAL
- Travis Homer vs. SF
- Robert Tonyan vs. LAR
- Robert Woods @LAC
- Elijah Moore vs. DET
- Ben Skowronek @GB
- Josh Reynolds @NYJ
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling @HOU
- Kyren Williams @GB
- Skyy Moore @HOU
- Daniel Bellinger @WAS
- Samaje Perine @TB
- Rex Burkhead vs. KC
- Alec Pierce @MIN
- Trey McBride @DEN
- Mike Boone vs. ARI
- Chigoziem Okonkwo @LAC
- Noah Fant vs. SF
- Van Jefferson @GB
- Dawson Knox vs. MIA