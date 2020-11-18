Watch Now: Waiver Wire Priority List: Running Back ( 8:48 )

Usually we start the waiver wire column talking about injured running backs, and there have been many of them this season Fantasy Football season to talk about. But thankfully Week 10 spared us with that position from anything major. This time, it was the quarterbacks who suffered the most.

The biggest injury happened to Drew Brees (ribs), who is expected to miss Week 11 against Atlanta and could be out longer while dealing with five fractured ribs and a reported collapsed lung. His absence should give Jameis Winston the chance to start for the Saints, but we also could see Taysom Hill under center in New Orleans. Ideally, this is Winston's time to shine, and he could be a borderline starting Fantasy quarterback in all leagues as long as Brees is out.

Teddy Bridgewater (knee) and Matthew Stafford (thumb) were also banged up, but they could still play in Week 11 against each other. Bridgewater is in more danger of missing the game, and if he's out then P.J. Walker could start against the Lions. He could be an option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues. The same goes for Chase Daniel, on a lower scale, if Stafford is out.

The Jets will again be without Sam Darnold (shoulder) coming off their bye in Week 10, and Joe Flacco will start at the Chargers in Week 11. Flacco played well in Week 9 against the Patriots, and he could be an option in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues.

Drew Lock (ribs) was hurt in Week 10 at Las Vegas and could be out in Week 11, opening the door for Brett Rypien to start against the Dolphins, although he'd only be an option in deep Fantasy leagues. And we also saw Nick Foles (hip) get hurt Monday night against the Vikings, but the Bears are on a bye in Week 11. Maybe Chicago will go back to Mitchell Trubisky as their starter in Week 12, but we can worry about that next week.

For now, you could have to replace Brees and potentially Stafford and Bridgewater in Week 11. And with Josh Allen on a bye, several Fantasy managers could be looking to add quarterbacks off the waiver wire this week.

Editor's note: For this waiver wire column, we are only looking at players rostered in less than 65% of CBS Sports leagues.

WAIVER WIRE Quarterbacks

Injuries of note: Drew Brees (ribs), Matthew Stafford (thumb), Teddy Bridgewater (knee), Drew Lock (ribs), Nick Foles (leg), Gardner Minsher (thumb), Sam Darnold (shoulder)

Drew Brees (ribs), Matthew Stafford (thumb), Teddy Bridgewater (knee), Drew Lock (ribs), Nick Foles (leg), Gardner Minsher (thumb), Sam Darnold (shoulder) On a bye: Josh Allen, Daniel Jones, Nick Foles, Nick Mullens

Josh Allen, Daniel Jones, Nick Foles, Nick Mullens Priority list: Jameis Winston (4% rostered), Philip Rivers (39%), Alex Smith (13%), Kirk Cousins (45%), Joe Flacco (2%), Baker Mayfield (49%), Andy Dalton (13%) and P.J. Walker (0%)



Jameis Winston (4% rostered), Philip Rivers (39%), Alex Smith (13%), Kirk Cousins (45%), Joe Flacco (2%), Baker Mayfield (49%), Andy Dalton (13%) and P.J. Walker (0%) Check to see if available: Derek Carr (81% rostered), Tua Tagovailoa (77%), Matthew Stafford (76%) and Cam Newton (71%). Carr would be the No. 1 quarterback to add this week with his matchup against the Chiefs, and he scored 29 Fantasy points at Kansas City in Week 5. Newton would also be a priority with his matchup against the Texans. Tagovailoa would be a solid streaming option at Denver, and Stafford is worth using as a low-end starter at Carolina, especially if Kenny Golladay (hip) is healthy.

Derek Carr (81% rostered), Tua Tagovailoa (77%), Matthew Stafford (76%) and Cam Newton (71%). Carr would be the No. 1 quarterback to add this week with his matchup against the Chiefs, and he scored 29 Fantasy points at Kansas City in Week 5. Newton would also be a priority with his matchup against the Texans. Tagovailoa would be a solid streaming option at Denver, and Stafford is worth using as a low-end starter at Carolina, especially if Kenny Golladay (hip) is healthy. Potential drop candidates: Jared Goff (96% rostered), Ryan Tannehill (94%) and Teddy Bridgewater (72%). Goff was a huge letdown in Week 10 against Seattle, and he's scored fewer than 20 Fantasy points in three of his past four games heading into a tough matchup at Tampa Bay in Week 11. Tannehill has scored a combined 29 Fantasy points in his past two games and faces Baltimore and Indianapolis in the next two weeks on the road. He has a favorable schedule after that (Cleveland, Jacksonville and Detroit), but you can add him again then. And Bridgewater isn't worth holding if he's hurt.



Quarterback Week 11 Priority List Jameis Winston QB NO New Orleans • #2

Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ATL NO -5 O/U 51 OPP VS QB 32nd QB RNK 14th ROSTERED 5% YTD Stats PAYDS 75 RUYDS -5 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 1.5 Last year, Brees missed five games with a thumb injury, and Bridgewater scored at least 20 Fantasy points in three starts with the Saints. It would be great if Winston had similar success for as long as Brees is out. For Week 11, Winston is facing a familiar opponent with the Falcons, and he's scored at least 29 Fantasy points in four of his past five meetings with Atlanta when Winston was with Tampa Bay. There's obviously the risk of Sean Payton using Taysom Hill (3% rostered) as the starter instead of Winston, but I expect Winston to be the No. 1 quarterback. And it will be great to see what he looks like playing for Payton with Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas on his side. I like Winston as a low-end starter in Week 11, and he's worth adding for 10 percent of your remaining FAB budget. Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB IND -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 6th QB RNK 20th ROSTERED 39% YTD Stats PAYDS 2395 RUYDS -2 TD 11 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.4 Rivers is actually playing well coming into Week 11 against the Packers and could be a streaming option in deeper leagues. He's scored at least 18 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and Green Bay could be hurting in the secondary after Jaire Alexander (concussion) and Kevin King (quad) were out in Week 10 against Jacksonville. It also helps that Rivers is starting to get strong play from rookie Michael Pittman. Rivers is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Alex Smith QB WAS Washington • #11

Age: 36 • Experience: 16 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 28th QB RNK 22nd ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats PAYDS 752 RUYDS 5 TD 1 INT 3 FPTS/G 10.2 Smith only has 28 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Giants and Lions, but he's passed for 715 yards over that span on 87 attempts. Now, he only has one touchdown and three interceptions in those games, but hopefully the touchdowns will come if he continues to average 43.5 passes per game. He has a good matchup against Cincinnati in Week 11, and the Bengals have allowed three of their past four opposing quarterbacks to pass for at least 297 yards and three touchdowns. Smith can be a streaming option in deeper leagues and is worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL MIN -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 23rd QB RNK 21st ROSTERED 45% YTD Stats PAYDS 2147 RUYDS 54 TD 17 INT 11 FPTS/G 19.5 Cousins is always a risky Fantasy option because of his lack of attempts, but he has scored at least 21 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, including two of those with 36 passes against Atlanta in Week 6 and at Chicago in Week 10. We'll see if Dalvin Cook runs all over the Cowboys in Week 11, but Cousins is worth streaming in deeper leagues with the hope this game becomes a potential shootout. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Joe Flacco QB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #5

Age: 35 • Experience: 13 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 47 OPP VS QB 27th QB RNK 24th ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 659 RUYDS 20 TD 4 INT 2 FPTS/G 12.1 Flacco scored 26 Fantasy points in Week 9 against the Patriots in place of an injured Darnold, and he could have the chance to replicate that kind of production in Week 11 against the Chargers. They are No. 7 in Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks, and Flacco will likely be chasing points this week on the road. He could be an option in deep leagues and is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Andy Dalton QB DAL Dallas • #14

Age: 33 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIN MIN -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS QB 17th QB RNK 23rd ROSTERED 13% YTD Stats PAYDS 452 RUYDS 20 TD 1 INT 3 FPTS/G 4.5 Dalton is expected to play in Week 11 at Minnesota after being out for the past two games with a concussion, as well as being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He started one game so far for the injured Dak Prescott (ankle) in Week 6 against Arizona, and he struggled with only 12 Fantasy points. Hopefully, he's better in a favorable matchup against the Vikings, and Minnesota is No. 4 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing quarterbacks. Dalton is worth using as a streaming option in deeper leagues for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Baker Mayfield QB CLE Cleveland • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI CLE -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS QB 10th QB RNK NR ROSTERED 49% YTD Stats PAYDS 1646 RUYDS 66 TD 15 INT 7 FPTS/G 16.4 Mayfield has scored a combined 11 Fantasy points in his past two games against the Raiders and Texans, and part of that has to do with playing in bad weather at home. Rain is expected for Week 11 in Cleveland against Philadelphia, and Mayfield could again struggle. He also will likely be handing off a lot to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. But if the weather is OK, Mayfield might be a decent streaming option in deeper leagues. You can pick him up now just to see what happens with the rain prior to Sunday, and he's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB. P.J. Walker QB CAR Carolina • #6

Age: 25 • Experience: 1 year Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DET CAR -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS QB 21st QB RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats PAYDS 15 RUYDS 0 TD 0 INT 0 FPTS/G 0.3 Walker could start for Bridgewater against the Lions, and Walker could be a surprise Fantasy option based on how he did in the XFL for the Houston Roughnecks. In five starts, Walker averaged 277 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he also added 99 rushing yards and a score. Bridgewater has scored at least 22 Fantasy points in three of his past four games, and hopefully the offense in Carolina will help Walker succeed. In one-quarterback leagues, Walker can be added for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. But in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues he is worth adding for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Running Backs

Injuries of note: Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), Joe Mixon (foot), Chris Carson (foot), Austin Ekeler (hamstring), Raheem Mostert (ankle), David Johnson (concussion), David Montgomery (concussion), Jerick McKinnon (neck), Myles Gaskin (knee), JaMycal Hasty (collarbone), Justin Jackson (knee), Matt Breida (hamstring), Devonta Freeman (ankle), Sony Michel (quad), Tevin Coleman (knee), Carlos Hyde (hamstring), Jeff Wilson (ankle) and A.J. Dillon (illness)

Christian McCaffrey (shoulder), Joe Mixon (foot), Chris Carson (foot), Austin Ekeler (hamstring), Raheem Mostert (ankle), David Johnson (concussion), David Montgomery (concussion), Jerick McKinnon (neck), Myles Gaskin (knee), JaMycal Hasty (collarbone), Justin Jackson (knee), Matt Breida (hamstring), Devonta Freeman (ankle), Sony Michel (quad), Tevin Coleman (knee), Carlos Hyde (hamstring), Jeff Wilson (ankle) and A.J. Dillon (illness) On a bye: Zack Moss, Devin Singletary, Raheem Mostert, Wayne Gallman and David Montgomery

Zack Moss, Devin Singletary, Raheem Mostert, Wayne Gallman and David Montgomery Priority list: Kalen Ballage (60% rostered), Nyheim Hines (48%), Salvon Ahmed (6%), Carlos Hyde (21%), Rex Burkhead (44%), Lamical Perine (27%) and Malcolm Brown (60%)

Kalen Ballage (60% rostered), Nyheim Hines (48%), Salvon Ahmed (6%), Carlos Hyde (21%), Rex Burkhead (44%), Lamical Perine (27%) and Malcolm Brown (60%) Check to see if available: Wayne Gallman (77% rostered), J.D. McKissic (72%) and Damien Harris (71%). Gallman is worth picking up even with the Giants on a bye since Freeman is out for at least two more games because he's on injured reserve. McKissic is a must-add in any PPR leagues where he's still available as he's become a weekly starter in that format. And Harris is worth starting in Week 11 against the Texans after rushing for 121 yards on 22 carries in Week 10 against Baltimore.

Wayne Gallman (77% rostered), J.D. McKissic (72%) and Damien Harris (71%). Gallman is worth picking up even with the Giants on a bye since Freeman is out for at least two more games because he's on injured reserve. McKissic is a must-add in any PPR leagues where he's still available as he's become a weekly starter in that format. And Harris is worth starting in Week 11 against the Texans after rushing for 121 yards on 22 carries in Week 10 against Baltimore. Potential drop candidates: Jerick McKinnon (94% rostered), Devin Singletary (86%), Le'Veon Bell (84%), DeeJay Dallas (79%) and Mark Ingram (64%). McKinnon isn't worth rostering in all leagues on his bye, especially when he's hurt. And there's a chance Mostert will return in Week 11. Singletary has been single digits in Fantasy points in all leagues in six games in a row and isn't worth holding during his bye. Bell is just a handcuff for Clyde Edwards-Helaire, but he doesn't have any standalone value right now. Dallas seems to have fallen behind Alex Collins, and Hyde can return this week. And Ingram has done little this year to justify rostering him while J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are healthy.

Running back Week 11 Priority List Kalen Ballage RB LAC L.A. Chargers • #31

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NYJ LAC -8.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 25th RB RNK 16th ROSTERED 59% YTD Stats RUYDS 150 REC 16 REYDS 116 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.7 Ballage has established himself as the lead running back for the Chargers for now and likely until Ekeler returns, especially with Jackson on injured reserve. And Ballage has played well the past two weeks with 33 carries for 137 yards and a touchdown, along with seven catches for 49 yards on nine targets against the Raiders and Dolphins. This week, he gets a great matchup against the Jets at home, and you should consider Ballage a must-start option in all leagues. He's worth at least 20 percent of your remaining FAB budget. Nyheim Hines RB IND Indianapolis • #21

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB IND -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 30th RB RNK 18th ROSTERED 48% YTD Stats RUYDS 177 REC 33 REYDS 265 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.6 Hines was the lead running back for the Colts in Week 10 at Tennessee, and we'll find out if that's the norm moving forward with Jonathan Taylor and Jordan Wilkins. Hines had 12 carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, along with five catches for 45 yards and a touchdown on six targets against the Titans, and he is easily the most diverse running back for the Colts. Now, we've seen the running back rotation in Indianapolis all over the place for the past three games, but Hines definitely proved he deserves more touches heading into Week 11 against Green Bay. And he could emerge as a weekly starter in all leagues if he's the new lead running back for the Colts. Hines is worth adding for at least 15-20 percent of your remaining FAB. Salvon Ahmed RB MIA Miami • #45

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ DEN MIA -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS RB 17th RB RNK 20th ROSTERED 8% YTD Stats RUYDS 123 REC 1 REYDS 5 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.9 Ahmed had a standout game in Week 10 against the Chargers with 21 carries for 85 yards and a touchdown, and he also added one catch for 5 yards on one target. He dominated playing time, and the Dolphins then waived Jordan Howard on Monday. We'll see if Breida is able to play in Week 11 at Denver, and Gaskin is out for at least one more game based on his injured reserve designation. DeAndre Washington could also get more work, but Ahmed is worth using as a No. 2 running back in all leagues at Denver in Week 11. He's worth adding for at least 15-20 percent of your remaining FAB. Carlos Hyde RB SEA Seattle • #30

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -3 O/U 57.5 OPP VS RB 11th RB RNK NR ROSTERED 21% YTD Stats RUYDS 125 REC 6 REYDS 34 TD 2 FPTS/G 8.5 Hyde has the chance to play in Week 11 against the Cardinals, and he should be considered the lead running back for the Seahawks if Carson remains out, which is the expectation. Hyde came on for an injured Carson in Week 7 at Arizona and finished with 15 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown, along with three catches for 8 yards on four targets, which was Hyde's best game of the season. If Hyde is active then consider him a low-end No. 2 running back in all leagues, and he's worth adding for at least 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB, especially if he has a positive practice report Tuesday. Now, if Hyde doesn't play Thursday against the Cardinals, you should add Alex Collins (0 percent rostered), who took over for Dallas and Travis Homer in Week 10 against the Rams. Collins had 11 carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 4 yards on two targets against Los Angeles, and he's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Rex Burkhead RB NE New England • #34

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NE -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 29th RB RNK 30th ROSTERED 44% YTD Stats RUYDS 267 REC 23 REYDS 187 TD 6 FPTS/G 11.6 Burkhead has at least 10 touches in his past two games against the Jets and Ravens, and he has seven catches on eight targets over that span. He appears to have surpassed James White as the pass-catching running back for the Patriots, and he's also working in tandem with Harris. Burkhead has 37 PPR points in his past two games, and he should be considered a flex option in Week 11 against the Texans. He's worth at least 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Lamical Perine RB NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 47 OPP VS RB 22nd RB RNK 31st ROSTERED 27% YTD Stats RUYDS 169 REC 10 REYDS 49 TD 1 FPTS/G 4.7 Going into their bye in Week 10, ESPN reported that Perine would be the featured running back for the Jets for the rest of the season. That's great news and something that should have happened once the team moved on from Le'Veon Bell. Instead, Frank Gore was getting too much work, and Perine only has one game with double digits in carries on the season and two with double digits in touches -- but no game with more than 13 total touches. We'll see what he can do with an increased workload, but we know the Jets aren't going to score much given the limitations they have offensively. Still, Perine could be a potential flex option in all leagues, and he's worth adding for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS RB 18th RB RNK 42nd ROSTERED 43% YTD Stats RUYDS 186 REC 2 REYDS 23 TD 0 FPTS/G 2.9 The Rams are back to a three-headed backfield with Brown, Cam Akers (43 percent) and Darrell Henderson all getting work, and Brown and Akers are worth adding in all leagues. Now, long-term, I'd rather have Akers than Brown. Coming off their bye in Week 10 against Seattle, Akers led the team in carries with 10 for 38 yards, while Henderson had seven for 28 yards and a touchdown, along with one catch for 5 yards on one target. Brown had six carries for 33 yards and two touchdowns, along with two catches for 18 yards on two targets, and the reason I like him better in Week 11 is the matchup at Tampa Bay. It will be hard for the Rams to run on the Buccaneers, and Brown is the preferred running back in the passing game. He's also the preferred short-yardage option, so he could be a potential flex option moving forward. It will be hard to trust all of these guys if they continue to share work, but I would add Brown for 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB, and the same goes for Akers.

WAIVER WIRE Wide Receivers

Injuries of note: Tyler Lockett (knee), Calvin Ridley (foot), Kenny Golladay (hip), John Brown (ankle), Allen Lazard (abdomen), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Mecole Hardman (illness), Julian Edelman (knee), Laviska Shenault (hamstring), Preston Williams (foot), Tre'Quan Smith (concussion), Danny Amendola (hip) and DeSean Jackson (ankle).

Tyler Lockett (knee), Calvin Ridley (foot), Kenny Golladay (hip), John Brown (ankle), Allen Lazard (abdomen), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Sammy Watkins (hamstring), Mecole Hardman (illness), Julian Edelman (knee), Laviska Shenault (hamstring), Preston Williams (foot), Tre'Quan Smith (concussion), Danny Amendola (hip) and DeSean Jackson (ankle). On a bye: Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Golden Tate, Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Anthony Miller, Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley

Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Golden Tate, Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, Anthony Miller, Stefon Diggs, John Brown and Cole Beasley Priority list: Jakobi Meyers (57% rostered), Michael Pittman (10%), Tim Patrick (55%), Josh Reynolds (6%), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (28%), Jakeem Grant (2%), Jalen Reagor (37%), Rashard Higgins (35%), Keelan Cole (23%), Breshad Perriman (6%), David Moore (6%), Olamide Zaccheus (1%), Willie Snead (2%) and Marvin Hall (1%)

Jakobi Meyers (57% rostered), Michael Pittman (10%), Tim Patrick (55%), Josh Reynolds (6%), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (28%), Jakeem Grant (2%), Jalen Reagor (37%), Rashard Higgins (35%), Keelan Cole (23%), Breshad Perriman (6%), David Moore (6%), Olamide Zaccheus (1%), Willie Snead (2%) and Marvin Hall (1%) Check to see if available: Marvin Jones (80% rostered), Corey Davis (79%) and Allen Lazard (68%). Jones has scored at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row and just had his best game of the season in Week 10 against Washington with eight catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He should be considered a starter in all leagues until Golladay returns. Davis has scored at least 11 PPR points in all but one game this season and is worth stashing where available. I don't love him in Week 11 at Baltimore or Week 12 at Indianapolis, but he should be solid against Cleveland, Jacksonville and Detroit in the following three games. And Lazard could return in Week 11 against the Colts, and I'm hopeful he finishes the season strong as the No. 2 receiver for the Packers.

Marvin Jones (80% rostered), Corey Davis (79%) and Allen Lazard (68%). Jones has scored at least 13 PPR points in four games in a row and just had his best game of the season in Week 10 against Washington with eight catches for 96 yards and a touchdown on 10 targets. He should be considered a starter in all leagues until Golladay returns. Davis has scored at least 11 PPR points in all but one game this season and is worth stashing where available. I don't love him in Week 11 at Baltimore or Week 12 at Indianapolis, but he should be solid against Cleveland, Jacksonville and Detroit in the following three games. And Lazard could return in Week 11 against the Colts, and I'm hopeful he finishes the season strong as the No. 2 receiver for the Packers. Potential drop candidates: Marquise Brown (89% rostered), John Brown (71%) and A.J. Green (63%). I hate saying to drop Marquise Brown given his potential, but his season has been a tremendous disappointment. He only has three games with more than nine PPR points and none since Week 5. It's time to move on if you need to open a roster spot. John Brown isn't worth stashing on his bye after hurting his ankle, and Bills coach Sean McDermott indicated it could be a long-term injury for Brown, which stinks..

Wide receiver Week 11 Priority List Jakobi Meyers WR NE New England • #16

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ HOU NE -2 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 22nd WR RNK 34th ROSTERED 57% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 38 REYDS 353 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Meyers is clearly the No. 1 receiver for the Patriots, and he has at least six targets in four games in a row, with 37 total targets over that span. He's scored at least 13 PPR points in three games in a row, and he has a solid matchup in Week 11 at Houston. He should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues, with his value higher in PPR, and Meyers is worth adding for at least 15 percent of your remaining FAB budget. Michael Pittman WR IND Indianapolis • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB IND -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 8th WR RNK 43rd ROSTERED 10% YTD Stats REC 21 TAR 28 REYDS 236 TD 0 FPTS/G 7.8 Let's hope that what Pittman did in Week 10 at Tennessee is a sign of things to come after he had seven catches for 101 yards on eight targets. He now has 15 targets in his past two games, and hopefully he can emerge as the No. 1 receiver for the Colts for the rest of the year. He could have another good outing in Week 11 against Green Bay if the Packers cornerbacks are hurt, and I'm hopeful he can become another key contributor in this loaded rookie receiving class in the NFL. Pittman is worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs MIA MIA -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 18th WR RNK 39th ROSTERED 55% YTD Stats REC 31 TAR 48 REYDS 444 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.7 I wouldn't panic about the Broncos receiving corps if Lock misses any time, and Patrick and K.J. Hamler (5 percent rostered) are both worth adding. Patrick was ejected in the fourth quarter in Week 10 at Las Vegas for throwing a punch, but he had a touchdown or 100 receiving yards in four of his past five games prior to facing the Raiders, including 23 PPR points in Week 4 at the Jets when Rypien started. And Hamler has 20 targets in his past two games against the Falcons and Raiders, and his role continues to grow. I like Patrick as a quality No. 3 Fantasy receiver against the Dolphins, and he's worth up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Hamler is a No. 4 receiver and good stash candidate, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Josh Reynolds WR LAR L.A. Rams • #11

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -3.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 16th WR RNK 40th ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 30 TAR 48 REYDS 416 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.1 Reynolds has scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four games, and he comes into Week 11 at Tampa Bay with 27 targets in his past three outings. He has a tough matchup against the Buccaneers in Week 11, but it's hard to overlook his role in the Rams offense of late. Hopefully he can continue to produce at this level with Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp on the field together, but Reynolds is worth adding in all leagues for up to 10 percent of your remaining FAB. Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Green Bay • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ IND IND -2.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 7th WR RNK 48th ROSTERED 28% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 45 REYDS 463 TD 4 FPTS/G 10.4 We'll see what happens with Valdes-Scantling once Lazard returns, but MVS has been playing great of late for the Packers. He has 10 targets in his past two games against the 49ers and Jaguars for six catches, 204 yards and three touchdowns, and hopefully he continues to produce on this level when Lazard is healthy. MVS is worth picking up to see what happens, even with a tough matchup looming in Week 11 at the Colts. He's worth 5-10 percent of your remaining FAB. Jakeem Grant WR MIA Miami • #19

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. ON BYE @ DEN MIA -3.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 12th WR RNK 47th ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 29 REYDS 229 TD 1 FPTS/G 6 In the first game without Preston Williams in Week 10 against the Chargers, Grant stepped up with four catches for 43 yards and a touchdown on five targets, and he now has 10 targets in his past two games. He could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues, especially with Williams out for at least two more games, and Grant is a must-start option in formats where you get points for special teams production. Grant is worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Jalen Reagor WR PHI Philadelphia • #18

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 28th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 37% YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 21 REYDS 159 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.1 The Philadelphia receiving corps is in flux with Alshon Jeffery (21 percent rostered) returning in Week 10 against the Giants, and now Zach Ertz could play this week. We'll see how it all works together with Travis Fulgham, Reagor and Dallas Goedert, but I still like the idea of adding Reagor and Jefferey where available. Reagor has 13 targets in his past two games and could be a useful No. 3 Fantasy receiver in Week 11 at Cleveland if the weather is OK. And Jeffery should see his role expand after he only had one target for no catches against the Giants. Both Eagles receivers are worth adding for up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Rashard Higgins WR CLE Cleveland • #82

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PHI CLE -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 10th WR RNK 46th ROSTERED 35% YTD Stats REC 15 TAR 19 REYDS 225 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.1 I'm still hopeful Higgins will have something to offer Fantasy managers once the Browns stop playing in bad weather, but unfortunately that might not happen in Week 11 against the Eagles given the upcoming forecast Sunday. Prior to the past two games against the Raiders and Texans in bad wind, Higgins had either a touchdown or 100 yards in three games in a row, including Week 7 at Cincinnati when Odell Beckham (ACL) was hurt. I'm stashing Higgins in deeper leagues for up to 5 percent of my remaining FAB. Keelan Cole WR JAC Jacksonville • #84

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs PIT PIT -10 O/U 47.5 OPP VS WR 23rd WR RNK 41st ROSTERED 31% YTD Stats REC 34 TAR 49 REYDS 427 TD 4 FPTS/G 11.2 With Shenault out in Week 10 at Green Bay, Cole had five catches for 47 yards and a touchdown on seven targets. He now has three games this season with at least seven targets, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in all of them. We'll see if Shenault can return in Week 11 against the Steelers, but if he's out again then consider Cole a No. 3 Fantasy receiver in deeper leagues. He's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Breshad Perriman WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #19

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC LAC -8.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 6th WR RNK 42nd ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 16 TAR 24 REYDS 219 TD 2 FPTS/G 10 The last time we saw Perriman in Week 9 against New England he went off for five catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets in a game where Flacco started. We'll see if the two can have similar success again in Week 11 against the Chargers, although Perriman could struggle in a matchup with Casey Hayward. Still, Perriman is interesting as a Fantasy option as long as Flacco is starting, and the same goes for Denzel Mims (11 percent rostered). Both Jets receivers are worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. David Moore WR SEA Seattle • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs ARI SEA -3 O/U 57.5 OPP VS WR 26th WR RNK NR ROSTERED 6% YTD Stats REC 22 TAR 29 REYDS 332 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.3 Moore could get a big opportunity Thursday night if Lockett can't play against Arizona, but that's the only way I would consider using Moore in most leagues. He does have at least 12 PPR points in two of his past three games, but he only has one game this season with more than four targets. Keep an eye on Lockett's status, and Moore can be worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Olamide Zaccheaus WR ATL Atlanta • #17

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NO NO -5 O/U 51 OPP VS WR 13th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 28 REYDS 253 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.5 Zaccheus can be added in deeper leagues if Ridley is out again in Week 11 against the Saints. In Week 9 with Ridley out against Denver, Zaccheus had four catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on six targets. Keep an eye on Ridley's status, and Zaccheus can be worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Willie Snead WR BAL Baltimore • #83

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs TEN BAL -6.5 O/U 49 OPP VS WR 31st WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 25 TAR 33 REYDS 356 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.7 Snead has emerged as a quality weapon for Lamar Jackson of late, and he's scored at least 15 PPR points in two of his past three games. He had seven targets in Week 8 at Pittsburgh, and he had five catches for 106 yards in that game. And then in Week 10 against New England, Snead had five catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns on seven targets. Those are games where the Ravens have been trailing, so keep that in mind, but he could be useful in deeper leagues if he continues to stay involved in the offense. Snead is worth adding for 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Marvin Hall WR DET Detroit • #17

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -1.5 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 20th WR RNK NR ROSTERED YTD Stats REC 12 TAR 23 REYDS 258 TD 2 FPTS/G 5.5 The Lions could need Hall if Golladay and Amendola are out in Week 11 against the Panthers, and he's scored in two of the past three games with Golladay going down. He only had three targets in Week 10 against Washington, but he managed two catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in that outing. Keep an eye on Golladay and Amendola for Week 11 at Carolina, and Hall could be an option for Fantasy managers in deeper leagues. He's worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE Tight End

Injuries of note: George Kittle (foot), Zach Ertz (ankle), Greg Olsen (foot), Jack Doyle (concussion) and Irv Smith (groin)

George Kittle (foot), Zach Ertz (ankle), Greg Olsen (foot), Jack Doyle (concussion) and Irv Smith (groin) On a bye: Jordan Reed, Evan Engram, Jimmy Graham and Dawson Knox

Jordan Reed, Evan Engram, Jimmy Graham and Dawson Knox Priority list: Zach Ertz (61% rostered), Logan Thomas (40%), Kyle Rudolph (9%) and Dalton Schultz (25%).

Zach Ertz (61% rostered), Logan Thomas (40%), Kyle Rudolph (9%) and Dalton Schultz (25%). Check to see if available: Hayden Hurst (82% rostered), Dallas Goedert (77%) and Austin Hooper (68%). Hurst would be the No. 1 tight end to add in all leagues where available, and he comes into Week 11 against the Saints with at least seven targets in three games in a row, as well as having scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four outings. I still believe in Goedert and Hooper despite down performances in Week 10, although Goedert's Fantasy value can take a hit if Ertz returns in Week 11.

Hayden Hurst (82% rostered), Dallas Goedert (77%) and Austin Hooper (68%). Hurst would be the No. 1 tight end to add in all leagues where available, and he comes into Week 11 against the Saints with at least seven targets in three games in a row, as well as having scored at least 12 PPR points in three of his past four outings. I still believe in Goedert and Hooper despite down performances in Week 10, although Goedert's Fantasy value can take a hit if Ertz returns in Week 11. Potential drop candidate: Robert Tonyan (69% rostered), Jimmy Graham (67%) and Tyler Higbee (65%). Tonyan has scored six PPR points or less in four of his past five games with no touchdowns over that span. Graham isn't worth holding on his bye, and Higbee hasn't scored since Week 2.

Tight End Week 11 Priority List Zach Ertz TE PHI Philadelphia • #86

Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE CLE -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 21st TE RNK NR ROSTERED 61% YTD Stats REC 24 TAR 45 REYDS 178 TD 1 FPTS/G 8.3 Ertz is eligible to return from injured reserve, and he's been out since Week 6. He wasn't great before going down with his ankle injury, but he still has the potential to be a No. 1 Fantasy tight end in all leagues. He did have at least seven targets in four of six games, and hopefully he'll have more success to close the season when healthy. Even though he's not guaranteed to play in Week 11 at Cleveland, Ertz is still worth adding in all leagues for 10-15 percent of your remaining FAB budget. Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs CIN WAS -1.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS TE 30th TE RNK 15th ROSTERED 40% YTD Stats REC 28 TAR 52 REYDS 302 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.5 Thomas has six targets in each of his past two games against the Giants and Lions, and he's scored at least 10 PPR points in three of his past four games overall. Washington faces the Bengals in Week 11, and Cincinnati has allowed the second-most Fantasy points to tight ends on the season. Thomas can be a low-end starter in Week 11, and he's worth up to 5 percent of your remaining FAB. Kyle Rudolph TE MIN Minnesota • #82

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL MIN -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 18th TE RNK 20th ROSTERED 9% YTD Stats REC 18 TAR 24 REYDS 238 TD 1 FPTS/G 5.1 Rudolph fumbled Monday night at Chicago, but otherwise he played well in place of Irv Smith with four catches for 63 yards on five targets. Like most of Minnesota's receiving options you always have to be concerned about volume in the passing game, but Rudolph can be considered a low-end starting option against the Cowboys in Week 11 if Smith remains out. Dallas has allowed a tight end to score in two of its past three games, and Rudolph is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB. Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown ON BYE @ MIN MIN -8.5 O/U 47.5 OPP VS TE 13th TE RNK 14th ROSTERED 25% YTD Stats REC 35 TAR 55 REYDS 383 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.3 Schultz has a good matchup against the Vikings in Week 11, and Minnesota has allowed a tight end to score in three of its past five games. The only game where Schultz and Dalton played four quarters together was Week 6 against Arizona, and Schultz had four catches for 35 yards on five targets. Hopefully he does better than that, but he hasn't scored a touchdown since Prescott got hurt in Week 5. Schultz is worth 1 percent of your remaining FAB.

WAIVER WIRE DST

Dolphins (60%) at DEN

Chargers (40%) vs. NYJ

Washington (59%) vs. CIN

Vikings (53%) vs. DAL

Browns (40%) vs. PHI



WAIVER WIRE KICKERS