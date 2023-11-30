jamarr-chase-bengals.jpg
USATSI

The Lineup Cheat Sheet was created so that you could get quick answers to your Fantasy start/sit questions with the analysis already built in. For detailed rationale, check out my latest content, including my weekly Lineup Decisions column.

What do the numbers mean?

All of my analyses from the week, from data points to matchup outlooks to game-flow predictions, are basically represented by a number on a confidence scale from 1-10. The higher the number next to a player's name, the more confident I am that you should start him. The numbers are not a projection, just a confidence score to help you pick who to start. Every relevant player for this week is here, so if a player isn't listed, don't start him.

To find a specific player, use your search function -- CTRL-F on PCs and Command-F on Macs. If neither of those are options, or if you're on a mobile device, you can scroll by game. If you're still unsure, just send a note on X.com (@daverichard) and I'll give it a look, time permitting. Remember to use the #AskFFT hashtag!

If you're reading this on Sunday, please refer to our weekly rankings, which are updated in real-time.

And finally, because you're a sicko who will do anything to win your league, please check out my projected strength of schedule rankings every week over at SportsLine on SportsLine. It's meant to help you look ahead for who has favorable matchups. You'll love it.

Ready to get off on the right foot? Here's how to approach every play for this week in Non-PPR leagues -- you can find our PPR cheat sheet here

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Seattle Seahawks
@
Dallas Cowboys
Thu, Nov 30 at 8:15 pm ET •
DAL -9, O/U 47.5
SeahawksRTG (MAX 10)CowboysRTG (MAX 10)
Geno Smith4.7Dak Prescott9.5
Zach Charbonnet5.6Tony Pollard8.5
DK Metcalf7.3Rico Dowdle4.7
Tyler Lockett6.9CeeDee Lamb9.8
Jaxon Smith-Njigba4.8Brandin Cooks6.4
Seahawks DST 3.5Michael Gallup4.7


Jake Ferguson5.9


Cowboys DST 9.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Denver Broncos
@
Houston Texans
Sun, Dec 3 at 1:00 pm ET •
HOU -3.5, O/U 47
BroncosRTG (MAX 10)TexansRTG (MAX 10)
Russell Wilson7.2C.J. Stroud8.6
Javonte Williams6.6Devin Singletary7.1
Samaje Perine4.6Dameon Pierce4.2
Courtland Sutton7.8Tank Dell8.6
Jerry Jeudy4.3Nico Collins8.4
Broncos DST 5.3Robert Woods4.1


Dalton Schultz7.0


Texans DST 5.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Los Angeles Chargers
@
New England Patriots
Sun, Dec 3 at 1:00 pm ET •
NE +5.5, O/U 40.5
ChargersRTG (MAX 10)PatriotsRTG (MAX 10)
Justin Herbert7.4Bailey Zappe2.1
Austin Ekeler7.8Rhamondre Stevenson7.4
Keenan Allen9.0Ezekiel Elliott3.6
Jalen Guyton4.6DeVante Parker2.5
Gerald Everett6.1Patriots DST 7.0
Chargers DST 7.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Detroit Lions
@
New Orleans Saints
Sun, Dec 3 at 1:00 pm ET •
NO +4, O/U 47
LionsRTG (MAX 10)SaintsRTG (MAX 10)
Jared Goff7.5Derek Carr5.5
Jahmyr Gibbs8.0Alvin Kamara7.6
David Montgomery7.9A.T. Perry5.6
Amon-Ra St. Brown9.7Keith Kirkwood4.5
Jameson Williams5.2Taysom Hill7.3
Kalif Raymond3.5Juwan Johnson6.2
Sam LaPorta8.0Saints DST 5.0
Lions DST 6.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Atlanta Falcons
@
New York Jets
Sun, Dec 3 at 1:00 pm ET •
NYJ +2.5, O/U 34
FalconsRTG (MAX 10)JetsRTG (MAX 10)
Desmond Ridder3.4Tim Boyle2.3
Bijan Robinson9.1Breece Hall7.5
Tyler Allgeier4.1Garrett Wilson8.0
Drake London6.5Jets DST 7.8
Kyle Pitts5.6

Jonnu Smith2.7

Falcons DST 7.7

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Arizona Cardinals
@
Pittsburgh Steelers
Sun, Dec 3 at 1:00 pm ET •
PIT -5.5, O/U 41
CardinalsRTG (MAX 10)SteelersRTG (MAX 10)
Kyler Murray6.9Kenny Pickett3.7
James Conner6.0Najee Harris7.7
Marquise Brown7.6Jaylen Warren6.4
Greg Dortch5.8Diontae Johnson6.0
Rondale Moore5.0George Pickens5.1
Trey McBride6.7Pat Freiermuth6.8
Cardinals DST 3.7Steelers DST 9.2
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Indianapolis Colts
@
Tennessee Titans
Sun, Dec 3 at 1:00 pm ET •
TEN +1, O/U 43
ColtsRTG (MAX 10)TitansRTG (MAX 10)
Gardner Minshew6.3Will Levis4.9
Zack Moss8.6Derrick Henry8.7
Michael Pittman8.1Tyjae Spears3.7
Josh Downs6.1DeAndre Hopkins6.8
Colts DST 8.6Nick Westbrook-Ikhine2.7


Titans DST 4.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Miami Dolphins
@
Washington Commanders
Sun, Dec 3 at 1:00 pm ET •
WAS +9.5, O/U 49.5
DolphinsRTG (MAX 10)CommandersRTG (MAX 10)
Tua Tagovailoa8.9Sam Howell6.7
Raheem Mostert8.1Brian Robinson Jr.6.7
Jeff Wilson5.2Antonio Gibson5.1
Tyreek Hill9.9Terry McLaurin7.1
Jaylen Waddle8.7Curtis Samuel5.9
Dolphins DST 8.5Jahan Dotson5.4


Logan Thomas6.0


Commanders DST 1.0
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Carolina Panthers
@
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sun, Dec 3 at 4:05 pm ET •
TB -5.5, O/U 37
PanthersRTG (MAX 10)BuccaneersRTG (MAX 10)
Bryce Young3.5Baker Mayfield6.8
Chuba Hubbard5.9Rachaad White9.6
Miles Sanders3.7Mike Evans8.5
Adam Thielen6.7Chris Godwin5.3
D.J. Chark3.3Cade Otton4.8
Panthers DST 3.8Buccaneers DST 7.3
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cleveland Browns
@
Los Angeles Rams
Sun, Dec 3 at 4:25 pm ET •
LAR -3.5, O/U 40
BrownsRTG (MAX 10)RamsRTG (MAX 10)
Joe Flacco4.8Matthew Stafford5.7
Jerome Ford7.0Kyren Williams8.9
Kareem Hunt5.5Royce Freeman5.0
Elijah Moore5.7Puka Nacua7.5
David Njoku6.4Cooper Kupp6.2
Browns DST 7.4Tutu Atwell4.0


Tyler Higbee4.5


Rams DST 7.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
San Francisco 49ers
@
Philadelphia Eagles
Sun, Dec 3 at 4:25 pm ET •
PHI +3, O/U 47.5
49ersRTG (MAX 10)EaglesRTG (MAX 10)
Brock Purdy8.4Jalen Hurts9.2
Christian McCaffrey9.7D'Andre Swift7.2
Brandon Aiyuk9.1Kenneth Gainwell3.5
Deebo Samuel8.3A.J. Brown9.3
George Kittle7.6DeVonta Smith9.2
49ers DST 7.6Eagles DST 6.5
Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Kansas City Chiefs
@
Green Bay Packers
Sun, Dec 3 at 8:20 pm ET •
GB +6, O/U 42.5
ChiefsRTG (MAX 10)PackersRTG (MAX 10)
Patrick Mahomes8.8Jordan Love6.5
Isiah Pacheco8.3A.J. Dillon6.1
Rashee Rice7.7Jayden Reed7.0
Justin Watson4.9Christian Watson6.3
Travis Kelce8.4Romeo Doubs5.5
Noah Gray2.6Packers DST 3.9
Chiefs DST 8.2

Start 'em
10.0-7.00
6.99 - 5.01
5.00 - 0
Sit 'em
Cincinnati Bengals
@
Jacksonville Jaguars
Mon, Dec 4 at 8:15 pm ET •
JAC -8.5, O/U 39
BengalsRTG (MAX 10)JaguarsRTG (MAX 10)
Jake Browning3.0Trevor Lawrence7.8
Joe Mixon6.5Travis Etienne9.3
Ja'Marr Chase7.4D'Ernest Johnson4.5
Tyler Boyd3.8Calvin Ridley7.9
Trenton Irwin3.7Christian Kirk7.2
Tanner Hudson3.8Zay Jones3.1
Bengals DST 4.0Evan Engram7.4


Jaguars DST 9.0